ETV Bharat / state

Fraud Worth Crores Unearthed In Rajasthan Govt Health Scheme; Doctor, Lab Operator Held

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) has unearthed a major fraud in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme, involving doctors and a lab operator allegedly causing financial losses worth crores to the state exchequer, police said on Monday.

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the irregularities came to light during a probe into the implementation of the RGHS, a flagship scheme aimed at providing free and accessible healthcare services to the general public and government employees.

According to officials, the fraud was carried out through a nexus between certain doctors and laboratory operators, who allegedly generated fake prescriptions and diagnostic reports to claim reimbursements from the state government.

Two accused -- Dr Kamal Kumar Agrawal, an associate professor (Orthopaedics) posted at SK Hospital in Sikar and Dr Banwari Lal alias B Lal, operator of a private lab in Sikar -- have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Police said the accused doctors allegedly prescribed unnecessary diagnostic tests, including expensive MRI scans, without examining patients or even in their absence. Fake reports were then prepared and uploaded to the RGHS portal to claim payments.

In some instances, normal MRI tests were falsely billed as "contrast MRI" to inflate claims, while in others, multiple reports were generated for a single test to raise additional claims, officials said.