ETV Bharat / state

Fraud, Financial Irregularities In Power Project: ED Raids 11 Locations Across Kolkata, Howrah

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous search operations at multiple locations across Kolkata and Howrah in connection with fraud and financial irregularities related to a power project. Sources said the raids spanned at least 11 locations in the adjoining districts.

Investigators revealed that the allegations of financial irregularity stem from a 66-megawatt power plant in Jharkhand, for which a company allegedly secured a Rs 290 crore loan. However, instead of utilising the funds for the designated project, the money was allegedly diverted to the accounts of various other companies.

The central focus of the investigators is to determine what portion of the Rs 290 crore was actually spent on the project and how much was siphoned off. ED is looking into which accounts the diverted funds were deposited into, how the money was utilised, and who was involved in these transactions.

The central agency claims to have obtained information regarding financial dealings between various entities and individuals, alongside the allegations of fund diversion.