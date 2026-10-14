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Fraud Case: Calcutta HC Rejects Actor Soham Chakraborty's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Chakraborty had allegedly accepted Rs 15 lakh in 2017 from a businessman, promising to act in a film, but never fulfilled it despite repeated requests.

A file photo of the Calcutta High Court.
A file photo of the Calcutta High Court. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled the plea for anticipatory bail filed by actor and former Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty in connection with a fraud case in Balurghat.

Chakraborty had allegedly accepted Rs 15 lakh in 2017 from a businessman, Tarun Das, promising to act in a film. Although he was subsequently requested multiple times to work on the project, he failed to do so. The payment had been made via cheque on October 8, 2018.

It is alleged that despite repeated requests following the payment, he kept delaying the matter indefinitely. On May 19, Tarun Das met with Chakraborty's manager, Suman Kar, but the actor reportedly refused to return the money at that time.

Instead, he alleged that attempts were being made to humiliate him and tarnish his public image. Das said he was subsequently compelled to lodge a formal complaint at the Balurghat police station in Dakshin Dinajpur.

To avoid arrest, he had applied for anticipatory bail, which was rejected by the bench of Justice Debangsu Basak, which can lead to his arrest.

Notably, Chakraborty has been embroiled in various controversies in the past. In 2024, the former Trinamool MLA faced widespread backlash over allegations of assaulting a restaurant owner in the Shapoorji area of ​​Kolkata's New Town.

Admitting to the assault, he claimed to have hit the owner for making disparaging remarks about Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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TAGGED:

CALCUTTA HIGH COURT
FRAUD CASE
ABHISHEK BANERJEE
ACTOR SOHAM CHAKRABORTY

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