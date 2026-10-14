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Fraud Case: Calcutta HC Rejects Actor Soham Chakraborty's Anticipatory Bail Plea

A file photo of the Calcutta High Court. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled the plea for anticipatory bail filed by actor and former Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty in connection with a fraud case in Balurghat.

Chakraborty had allegedly accepted Rs 15 lakh in 2017 from a businessman, Tarun Das, promising to act in a film. Although he was subsequently requested multiple times to work on the project, he failed to do so. The payment had been made via cheque on October 8, 2018.

It is alleged that despite repeated requests following the payment, he kept delaying the matter indefinitely. On May 19, Tarun Das met with Chakraborty's manager, Suman Kar, but the actor reportedly refused to return the money at that time. Instead, he alleged that attempts were being made to humiliate him and tarnish his public image. Das said he was subsequently compelled to lodge a formal complaint at the Balurghat police station in Dakshin Dinajpur.