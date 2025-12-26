ETV Bharat / state

Frame Legislation To Regulate Internet Use By Kids, Madurai HC Tells Centre

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that the Centre could consider framing legislation to regulate the use of internet by kids, similar to a law in Australia.

Until such legislation is in place, the state and national commission for the protection of child rights could draft an action plan to create awareness among children on child rights and safe use of the internet, the court said.

The framework suggested by the court aims at restricting children below 16 years from having social media accounts, amidst apprehensions over the minors’ exposure to harmful online content.