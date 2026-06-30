ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Fourth Tiger Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Three Months In Lakhimpur Keri

Lakhimpur Kheri: A tiger was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Maheshpur forest range of the Dakshin Kheri Forest Division on Monday, marking the fourth tiger death reported in the area over the past three months.

The tiger's carcass was recovered about 200 metres from the spot where it had allegedly attacked a villager grazing cattle in Udaipur village earlier in the day. The latest incident comes less than two weeks after a tigress died on June 23, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding its death.

According to forest department officials, the tiger attacked Ram Dayal, son of villager Kalicharan, while he was grazing cattle near Udaipur village under the Maheshpur forest range. Following the commotion raised by local residents, the tiger retreated towards the forest.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department immediately deployed teams to the area and stepped up surveillance. During the search operation, officials found the tiger dead about 200 metres from the site of the attack.