Uttar Pradesh: Fourth Tiger Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Three Months In Lakhimpur Keri
The tiger allegedly attacked Ram Dayal, son of villager Kalicharan, while he was grazing cattle near Udaipur village under the Maheshpur forest range.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: A tiger was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Maheshpur forest range of the Dakshin Kheri Forest Division on Monday, marking the fourth tiger death reported in the area over the past three months.
The tiger's carcass was recovered about 200 metres from the spot where it had allegedly attacked a villager grazing cattle in Udaipur village earlier in the day. The latest incident comes less than two weeks after a tigress died on June 23, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding its death.
According to forest department officials, the tiger attacked Ram Dayal, son of villager Kalicharan, while he was grazing cattle near Udaipur village under the Maheshpur forest range. Following the commotion raised by local residents, the tiger retreated towards the forest.
The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department immediately deployed teams to the area and stepped up surveillance. During the search operation, officials found the tiger dead about 200 metres from the site of the attack.
Forest officials secured the area, completed the necessary formalities and sent the carcass to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact cause of the tiger's death would be determined only after the post-mortem report is received.
The latest death has heightened concerns over a series of tiger fatalities in and around the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. According to the Forest Department, a tiger was found dead in Imalia village under the Gola forest range on April 1, 2026.
Another tiger was discovered dead on May 5 in Mahendra Nagar under the Nauniya Forest Beat of the Mazgai forest range. Last Tuesday, a tigress that had allegedly killed two people in Rampur village was tranquilised and captured by the Forest Department, but died later the same day. The recurring tiger deaths have raised concerns over wildlife conservation and protection measures in the region.
Chief Forest Conservator of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Dr H Raja Mohan, said the tiger's body had been sent to IVRI for post-mortem and that the cause of death could be confirmed only after the report was received. "The matter is under investigation," he said.
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