14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gangraped In Kanpur’s Sachendi; Police Launch Manhunt
Kanpur police registered an FIR after two men in a Scorpio allegedly abducted and gang-raped a minor girl near Sachendi’s railway tracks on Monday.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Kanpur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two youths in the Sachendi police station area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Police have registered a case against the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother. Further legal action will be taken after the girl's medical examination and recording of her statements. The incident has sparked anger among villagers.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-West) Dinesh Tripathi, a resident of Shankar Nagar village under the Sachendi police station limits, lodged a complaint, stating that on Monday night, upon his return home, family members informed him that his 14-year-old younger sister was missing.
A search was immediately launched, but she could not be traced initially. About an hour later, the girl returned home in a distressed and semi-conscious state and narrated the incident.
The survivor told her family that she had stepped out of the house to relieve herself, when she was stopped by two youths travelling in a black Scorpio. She alleged that the accused abducted her and took her near the railway tracks, where they sexually assaulted her.
DCP-West Dinesh Tripathi confirmed that an FIR has been officially lodged at the Sachendi police station, based on the written complaint filed by the survivor's brother.
"A case has been registered against two unidentified individuals. The survivor is currently undergoing a mandatory medical examination. Further legal proceedings, including the recording of the survivor's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, will be conducted to strengthen the case," stated Tripathi.
