14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gangraped In Kanpur’s Sachendi; Police Launch Manhunt

Kanpur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two youths in the Sachendi police station area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police have registered a case against the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother. Further legal action will be taken after the girl's medical examination and recording of her statements. The incident has sparked anger among villagers.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-West) Dinesh Tripathi, a resident of Shankar Nagar village under the Sachendi police station limits, lodged a complaint, stating that on Monday night, upon his return home, family members informed him that his 14-year-old younger sister was missing.

A search was immediately launched, but she could not be traced initially. About an hour later, the girl returned home in a distressed and semi-conscious state and narrated the incident.