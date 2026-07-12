ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Killed After SUV Rams Scooter In Haldwani

Haldwani: Four youths were killed when the scooter they were travelling in was rammed by an SUV at a curve on the Teenpani Bypass bridge on National Highway 109 in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday when the victims were travelling from Gaulapar to Lalkuan on a scooter. The Scorpio (registration number UK-04U-7275), travelling from Lalkuan to Jyolikot, hit the scooter with great force on the Teenpani flyover.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all four individuals on the scooter were flung onto the road and sustained critical injuries. While two died on the spot, two others sustained grievous injuries.