Four Youths Killed After SUV Rams Scooter In Haldwani
Police said preliminary investigations suggest that the SUV was speeding, causing the driver to lose control, and the victims were travelling from Gaulapar to Lalkuan.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Haldwani: Four youths were killed when the scooter they were travelling in was rammed by an SUV at a curve on the Teenpani Bypass bridge on National Highway 109 in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, police said on Sunday.
Police said the incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday when the victims were travelling from Gaulapar to Lalkuan on a scooter. The Scorpio (registration number UK-04U-7275), travelling from Lalkuan to Jyolikot, hit the scooter with great force on the Teenpani flyover.
The impact of the collision was so severe that all four individuals on the scooter were flung onto the road and sustained critical injuries. While two died on the spot, two others sustained grievous injuries.
According to police, when the duo was rushed to the Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, one died soon after arrival, and the other succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Rajput, Shivam, Ashu, and Adi Tamta, all residents of Gaura Padav.
City magistrate AP Vajpayee met with the families of the deceased at the hospital to inquire about the incident. Circle officer (CO) Amit Kumar stated the police have inspected the spot and collected evidence. The traffic flow was restored after some time.
Police said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the SUV was speeding, causing the driver to lose control. All aspects of the accident are being investigated, and statements of the eyewitnesses are being recorded.
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