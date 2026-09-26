ETV Bharat / state

Four Youths Electrocuted After Power Cable Falls On Ganesh Pandal In Madhya Pradesh

A view of the pandal where the incident took place ( ETV Bharat )

Mandla: Four persons were killed, and four others were injured early Saturday when a live electric wire snapped and fell onto a Ganesh festival platform in Hirapur village of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place around 5 AM in the Nainpur police station area when people were sleeping on the stage after completing the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. According to officials, high-speed winds and rain caused a wire near a transformer and electricity meter to break off a nearby pole. Four Youths Electrocuted After Power Cable Falls On Ganesh Pandal In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Raj said the falling wire struck the structure, instantly sending a powerful electrical current through the platform.