Four Youths Electrocuted After Power Cable Falls On Ganesh Pandal In Madhya Pradesh
The incident took place at around 5 am under the Nainpur police station limits in Mandla district.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Mandla: Four persons were killed, and four others were injured early Saturday when a live electric wire snapped and fell onto a Ganesh festival platform in Hirapur village of Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The incident took place around 5 AM in the Nainpur police station area when people were sleeping on the stage after completing the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. According to officials, high-speed winds and rain caused a wire near a transformer and electricity meter to break off a nearby pole.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Raj said the falling wire struck the structure, instantly sending a powerful electrical current through the platform.
"The youths had returned to the pandal and were sleeping after the Ganesh idol immersion. Due to wind and rain, an electric wire snapped and came into contact with the pandal’s pole, sending the current through the structure. Four youths died on the spot," he said.
Police said that four other people sustained injuries in the accident, one of them seriously. “Two victims are undergoing treatment at a local facility, while a third remains in critical condition after being transferred to the district hospital. The fourth person sustained minor injuries,” they added.
The deceased have been identified as Jainu Bhanwre (19), Ravi Jhariya (24), Krishna Kumar Bhanwre (18) and Virendra Bhanwre (24).
Meanwhile, the district administration and police cordoned off the area shortly after the accident. A case has been registered in the incident, and police launched a formal probe. “The probe is underway to determine whether there was any negligence that snapped the wire and killed people,” the police added.
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