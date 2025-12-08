'Four Years, 54,000 Km': UP Youth On Tour Of India, Aspires To Walk Over 2.7 Lakh KM
Gaurav Malviya will send his feat to Guinness Book of World Records at the end of his journey.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Dwarka: Four years of walking has not dented the enthusiasm and spirit of Uttar Pradesh's Gaurav Malviya (26) who is on a journey of India on foot.
Malviya has so far traveled across 13 states and visited eight Jyotirlingas as part of his spiritual journey. He has covered a distance of around 54,000 km and yet its far from over. Gaurav has committed to walk an astounding 2,74,000 km across the nation.
Gaurav's primary goal is to spread the message of 'Sanatan Dharma' across the country. Gaurav believes that India's culture, traditions, and religious values provide unity and strength to the country. Apart from spreading awareness on India's rich culture, Gaurav also emphasises the need to plant trees for a 'green and clean India' for the future.
Gaurav is camping at Gujarat's Dwarka and people from the region have been meeting him to seek inspiration.
"I started my journey on September 13, 2021, and it has been more than four years now. I have traveled to 13 states, completed five Jyotirlinga pilgrimages, and visited two holy places. I have also undertaken pilgrimages to other parts of India," he said.
Gaurav said, "The objective of ,y journey is to collect soil from all the major shrines or areas of India and build a temple. Along with this, I have also pledged to plant 1,00,000 trees to save the environment and make India a Hindu nation."
Malviya said he will cover a distance of 2,74,000 km and will send his feat to the Guinness Book of World Records. He is next headed to Somnath.
