'Four Years, 54,000 Km': UP Youth On Tour Of India, Aspires To Walk Over 2.7 Lakh KM

Dwarka: Four years of walking has not dented the enthusiasm and spirit of Uttar Pradesh's Gaurav Malviya (26) who is on a journey of India on foot.

Malviya has so far traveled across 13 states and visited eight Jyotirlingas as part of his spiritual journey. He has covered a distance of around 54,000 km and yet its far from over. Gaurav has committed to walk an astounding 2,74,000 km across the nation.

Gaurav's primary goal is to spread the message of 'Sanatan Dharma' across the country. Gaurav believes that India's culture, traditions, and religious values ​​provide unity and strength to the country. Apart from spreading awareness on India's rich culture, Gaurav also emphasises the need to plant trees for a 'green and clean India' for the future.

Gaurav is camping at Gujarat's Dwarka and people from the region have been meeting him to seek inspiration.