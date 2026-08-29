4-Year-Old Nursery Student Beaten With Ruler, Ears Twisted By Teacher For 8 Minutes In Telangana's Adilabad
The incident occurred while the teacher was helping nursery students practise writing, with the footage later revealing the alleged assault.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Boath: A private school teacher allegedly behaved brutally towards a four-year-old nursery student, beating him continuously for eight minutes.
The incident took place on Thursday at Vedam School in Kuchulapur, Boath Mandal, in Telangana's Adilabad district and came to light on Friday after the child's family checked CCTV footage.
Musku Rudved Reddy (4), a resident of Kuchulapur village, is a nursery student at Vedam School. The incident took place while the teacher was helping the students practise writing letters in the classroom.
According to the footage and the child's family, the teacher allegedly beat him repeatedly, used a ruler, twisted his ears and hit him on the cheeks. The alleged assault continued for around eight minutes.
After the boy returned home from school, his family noticed that his ears, cheeks, back and thighs had become red. Suspecting that something had happened at school, they went to the school and checked the CCTV footage.
The footage allegedly showed the teacher repeatedly assaulting the child in the classroom.
CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Visuals of the student allegedly being beaten for eight minutes went viral on social media on Friday. When contacted about the incident, MEO Mohammad Hussain said an inquiry would be conducted and a detailed report would be submitted to the DEO.
Sub-Inspector Purushotham said a case had been registered against the teacher, Sindhuja and the school, and that an investigation was underway.
The incident has also raised concerns about how very young children are treated in schools. Children who have only recently started attending school may find the environment unfamiliar and struggle to adjust at first. They may cry after being separated from their parents or insist on going home.
Such children generally need patience and reassurance from teachers as they gradually become familiar with the school environment and begin learning.
Earlier Similar Incident In Visakhapatnam
The incident comes shortly after a similar case in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a student reportedly died after allegedly being hit on the cheek by a teacher for not completing homework.
According to the report, the child suddenly collapsed and died at the spot. The incident went viral on social media and drew strong criticism of the teacher's conduct.
The latest incident has once again raised concerns among parents about teacher conduct and children's safety in private schools.
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