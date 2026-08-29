ETV Bharat / state

4-Year-Old Nursery Student Beaten With Ruler, Ears Twisted By Teacher For 8 Minutes In Telangana's Adilabad

Boath: A private school teacher allegedly behaved brutally towards a four-year-old nursery student, beating him continuously for eight minutes.

The incident took place on Thursday at Vedam School in Kuchulapur, Boath Mandal, in Telangana's Adilabad district and came to light on Friday after the child's family checked CCTV footage.

Musku Rudved Reddy (4), a resident of Kuchulapur village, is a nursery student at Vedam School. The incident took place while the teacher was helping the students practise writing letters in the classroom.

According to the footage and the child's family, the teacher allegedly beat him repeatedly, used a ruler, twisted his ears and hit him on the cheeks. The alleged assault continued for around eight minutes.

After the boy returned home from school, his family noticed that his ears, cheeks, back and thighs had become red. Suspecting that something had happened at school, they went to the school and checked the CCTV footage.

The footage allegedly showed the teacher repeatedly assaulting the child in the classroom.

CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Visuals of the student allegedly being beaten for eight minutes went viral on social media on Friday. When contacted about the incident, MEO Mohammad Hussain said an inquiry would be conducted and a detailed report would be submitted to the DEO.