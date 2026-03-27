Four-Year-Old Loses Eye In Stray Dog Attack In Bhuvanagiri, Residents Demand Action
Stray dogs attacked a four-year-old in Taraka Ram Nagar, causing severe injuries; another boy was bitten, raising alarm over the increasing dog menace in Bhuvanagiri.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Bhuvanagiri: A four-year-old boy lost his eye in a brutal stray dog attack in Bhuvanagiri on Thursday evening, triggering panic among residents and raising serious concerns over the rising menace of stray dogs in the area.
Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening in Taraka Ram Nagar. The victim, identified as Priyansh, son of Sandela Rahul Kumar and Sravani, was playing outside his house when two stray dogs suddenly attacked him. Before anyone nearby could intervene, one of the dogs bit him severely on the face, causing injuries.
According to locals, the attack was so brutal that the child lost his eyeball. Hearing his cries, family members and residents rushed to the spot and were horrified to find the boy bleeding heavily, with his eyeball lying on the ground. The dogs were chased away immediately, and the injured child was taken to the Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital.
Doctors provided initial treatment and later referred Priyansh to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care due to the severity of his injuries.
In another incident on the same day, a 10-year-old boy was bitten by a stray dog in RB Nagar Colony here, adding to the panic among residents. Locals say such attacks have become more frequent, especially posing a threat to children playing outdoors.
Residents have expressed anger and fear over the situation, urging municipal authorities to take immediate steps to control the stray dog population. Many questioned how long such incidents would continue without proper action.
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