ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Loses Eye In Stray Dog Attack In Bhuvanagiri, Residents Demand Action

Bhuvanagiri: A four-year-old boy lost his eye in a brutal stray dog attack in Bhuvanagiri on Thursday evening, triggering panic among residents and raising serious concerns over the rising menace of stray dogs in the area.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday evening in Taraka Ram Nagar. The victim, identified as Priyansh, son of Sandela Rahul Kumar and Sravani, was playing outside his house when two stray dogs suddenly attacked him. Before anyone nearby could intervene, one of the dogs bit him severely on the face, causing injuries.

According to locals, the attack was so brutal that the child lost his eyeball. Hearing his cries, family members and residents rushed to the spot and were horrified to find the boy bleeding heavily, with his eyeball lying on the ground. The dogs were chased away immediately, and the injured child was taken to the Bhuvanagiri Government Hospital.