Four-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' At Pune Railway Station, Accused Arrested
Police said that the incident occurred at platform number 3, where the child was staying with her family while waiting for their next train.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Pune: A four-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at Pune Railway Station after being lured with food. The incident occurred on February 17 at Platform Number 3, where the child was waiting for the next train, police said on Sunday.
According to the railway police, the complainant was travelling with her husband and four children from Madhya Pradesh. The family of migrants had halted at the station for an onward journey. At night, when the girl's father woke up to go to the bathroom, he found his daughter missing. He searched for her, but she was not found. He then reported the matter to the police.
The police checked the CCTV footage and saw a person holding the girl's hand and taking her away. The accused earlier helped the family unload their luggage from the train. The police searched the railway premises and found the accused with the girl. When questioned, the girl said that the accused had taken her away, gave her kurkure, and then raped her. Police officials said that blood stains were found on her clothes and she complained of stomach pain.
The police arrested the accused and produced him in court. He has been remanded to five days of police custody. Railway superintendent Pramod Khopikar said that the complainant was travelling with four children from Madhya Pradesh and stopped at the railway station for boarding another train.
He said, "The accused took advantage of the family's situation at the railway station. He gained their trust by helping them with luggage and later lured the minor girl on the pretext of giving her food. We have arrested the accused, and he has been remanded to five days of police custody. Further investigation is underway to check if anyone else was involved."
