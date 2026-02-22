ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' At Pune Railway Station, Accused Arrested

Pune: A four-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at Pune Railway Station after being lured with food. The incident occurred on February 17 at Platform Number 3, where the child was waiting for the next train, police said on Sunday.

According to the railway police, the complainant was travelling with her husband and four children from Madhya Pradesh. The family of migrants had halted at the station for an onward journey. At night, when the girl's father woke up to go to the bathroom, he found his daughter missing. He searched for her, but she was not found. He then reported the matter to the police.

The police checked the CCTV footage and saw a person holding the girl's hand and taking her away. The accused earlier helped the family unload their luggage from the train. The police searched the railway premises and found the accused with the girl. When questioned, the girl said that the accused had taken her away, gave her kurkure, and then raped her. Police officials said that blood stains were found on her clothes and she complained of stomach pain.