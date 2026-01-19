Four-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suspected Suffocation In Uttarakhand CISF Colony; Mother Critical
Amid coldwave in Uttarakhand, a girl was found dead and her mother was critical, while a charcoal brazier was found inside the room.
Tehri Garhwal: A four-year-old girl died of suspected suffocation after inhaling fumes from a charcoal brazier in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) colony in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Sunday. Her mother was found unconscious and is in critical condition.
The incident occurred during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday. It came to light on Saturday morning when neighbours noticed the door of CISF constable Ganesh Palve’s house was closed, and the family did not respond to repeated calls.
“The neighbours immediately informed the police after sensing something serious,” said an official. “We rushed a team to the area, and the house door was broken open to find Palve’s 37-year-old wife, Monica, and their four-year-old daughter, Arya, lying unconscious on a bed.
They were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared Arya dead. “Monica was later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment, as her condition couldn’t be managed,” police said.
Palve, a resident of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, was away in Dehradun for some health treatment at the time of the incident,” the police said.
A charcoal brazier in the room suggested that the girl asphyxiated by its smoke, they said. A post-mortem report is awaited.
Cold wave in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is experiencing a severe cold wave these days, with Tehri Garhwal recording the minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.
To cope with this cold, people are using braziers and burning wood and charcoal in them. Burning a brazier in a closed room can often prove fatal, as it releases carbon monoxide (CO) gas. Previously, there have been several incidents of deaths due to smoke from braziers in Uttarakhand.
It is suspected that this tragic incident in the CISF constable's house was also caused by the accumulation of CO gas in the closed room due to the burning brazier.
To avoid this situation, experts have advised keeping the doors and windows open while using a brazier. “One should not sleep with a burning brazier in the room. Removing the brazier from the room before going to sleep is a must,” they said.
