ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Girl Dies In Freak Car Accident In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Tenkasi: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died in a freak car accident inside the premises of her own school in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Tuesday. Enraged relatives of the deceased girl accused the school administration of failing to inform them on time. They lodged a strong protest against the administration and even smashed the front windows of the hospital owned by the school administration.

The deceased has been identified as Siva Yazhini, the 4-year-old daughter of Marisamy from Nerkattumseval area. Yazhini was a student at a private school in the Chinthamani area of Puliyangudi, located near Sankarankovil in the Tenkasi district.

Deceased Siva Yazhini (Special Arrangement)

Yazhini was hit by a car driven by one Ramkanth, a resident of Mullikulam, who was leaving the school premises after meeting the school administrator. Teachers and staff members shifted the critically injured girl to a private hospital owned by the school administration. But doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.