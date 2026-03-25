Four-Year-Old Girl Dies In Freak Car Accident In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi
The girl was hit by the car inside the school premises and was brought dead by doctors at a private hospital.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Tenkasi: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died in a freak car accident inside the premises of her own school in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Tuesday. Enraged relatives of the deceased girl accused the school administration of failing to inform them on time. They lodged a strong protest against the administration and even smashed the front windows of the hospital owned by the school administration.
The deceased has been identified as Siva Yazhini, the 4-year-old daughter of Marisamy from Nerkattumseval area. Yazhini was a student at a private school in the Chinthamani area of Puliyangudi, located near Sankarankovil in the Tenkasi district.
Yazhini was hit by a car driven by one Ramkanth, a resident of Mullikulam, who was leaving the school premises after meeting the school administrator. Teachers and staff members shifted the critically injured girl to a private hospital owned by the school administration. But doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.
Subsequently, the girl's body was sent to the Palayamkottai Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police registered a case regarding the incident and launched an investigation.
In the meantime, the girl's parents and relatives accused the school administration of failing to inform them immediately about the child's death. Demanding action against the school administration, the girl's parents and locals staged a road blockade on the Thirumangalam–Kollam National Highway in Puliyangudi.
As the protest continued for approximately three hours, the protesters demanded that the District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police come forward for negotiations. However, as neither official appeared, the road blockade persisted until late into the night. Consequently, the area witnessed severe traffic congestion.
At one point, the enraged relatives of the deceased girl smashed the front windows of a hospital owned by the school administration. Following the incident, SP Madhavan visited the scene and held talks with the protesters, after which the road blockade was called off. Nevertheless, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to the area, as there remains a possibility that the protesters could resume their blockade at any moment.
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