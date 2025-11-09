4-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Railway Shed, 'Sexually Assaulted' In Bengal's Tarakeshwar
Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the Tarakeshwar Police were initially reluctant to register an FIR over the incident.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Kolkata: A four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a railway shed and “sexually assaulted” at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district of West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday when the child was asleep beside her grandmother at the railway shed, they said. The minor was found lying unconscious with injury marks near a drain in the area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.
The girl, who reportedly belongs to the Banjara community, was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to the Chandannagar sub-divisional hospital, he said. A police officer said an investigation is underway.
A 4-year old girl child has been Raped in Tarkeshwar.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 8, 2025
Family rushes to Police Station, but FIR not registered !
Taken to the Hospital - referred to Chandannagar.
Tarkeshwar Police busy burying the Crime.
This is the True Face of Mamata Banerjee’s free-for-all regime.
A… pic.twitter.com/XujzQSCmEQ
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the Tarakeshwar Police were initially reluctant to register an FIR over the incident. In a post on X, Adhikari accused the police of "burying the crime" to shield the state's "fake law and order image by suppressing the truth”. "Mamata Banerjee, you are a Failed Chief Minister. Under your rule, West Bengal’s law & order has hit ROCK BOTTOM," he alleged in the post.
Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar also highlighted the incident while commenting on the "deteriorating" law and order in the state.
"Even a four-year-old girl is not safe in Mamata Banerjee's terrifying, demonic reign. The family members of a four-year-old girl from Tarkeshwar, Hooghly, have alleged that she was kidnapped from her home while she was sleeping and raped. She was rescued in a badly injured state after a long time of kidnapping," wrote Majumdar on a social media platform, 'X'.
মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়-এর বিভীষিকাময় পৈশাচিকতার রাজত্বে চার বছরের শিশুকন্যাও সুরক্ষিত নয়!— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) November 8, 2025
হুগলীর তারকেশ্বরের বাসিন্দা চার বছর বয়সী ছোট্ট একটি শিশুকন্যাকে ঘর থেকে ঘুমন্ত অবস্থায় তুলে নিয়ে গিয়ে ধর্ষণ করা হয়েছে বলে অভিযোগ করেছেন তার পরিবারের সদস্যরা। অপহরণের দীর্ঘ সময় পর… pic.twitter.com/E9gzZHwgC6
"But how strange! When the family of the victim went to the local Tarkeshwar police station to file a rape complaint, the police turned the victim's family away, and even refused to take the complaint, the family alleged," said the BJP leader.
The Union Minister claimed that women are "unsafe in Bengal" and questioned the Chief Minister on how long she intends to maintain her position amidst the increasing number of rape cases in the state.
"What kind of monstrous West Bengal is this, where a sleeping baby is kidnapped and raped? From the city to the mouflon, from the suburbs to the remote villages, women are being oppressed and tortured everywhere! On the one hand, the ultimate horror of women's oppression, and on the other hand, the police themselves, the guardians of the law, are trying their best to protect the rapists! Failed CM. How long will Mamata Banerjee hold on to her seat?" Majumdar asked. (With Agency Inputs)
