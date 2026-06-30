ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Falls Into 250-Foot Borewell In Haryana's Ambala, Rescue Operation Underway

Ambala: A four-year-old boy fell into a 250-foot-deep abandoned borewell in Haryana’s Ambala district on Tuesday. The child, identified as Nirvair Singh, remains trapped inside the borewell, while rescue teams are making efforts to bring him out safely.

Nirvair had accompanied his father to deliver food to his grandfather, who was working in the fields at Dhanyora village. According to officials and family members, the child’s father also joined his father in farm work after reaching the field. While playing nearby, the boy fell into the open borewell.

The family immediately alerted the police, following which district authorities, the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The child’s maternal uncle, Dalbir Singh, said that Nirvair had come to the fields with his father and accidentally fell into the unused borewell while playing. He expressed hope that rescue teams would be able to bring the child out safely.