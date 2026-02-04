ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Elephant Killed After Being Hit By Train In Kerala’s Walayar Forest Area

The carcass of a four year old elephant was found near railway tracks ( Etv Bharat )

Palakkad: A four-year-old elephant was killed after being hit by a train in the Walayar forest area of Kerala. The body of the elephant has been badly mutilated in the accident.

At around 4:30 AM on Tuesday, the Kannur Express, heading towards Palakkad, hit a four-year-old male elephant that was attempting to cross the railway tracks near the Walayar forest area. The elephant died on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, officials from the forest department and local police rushed to the site, retrieved the elephant's remains, and initiated an investigation.

Forest activist Pandiaraja expressed concern over the incident, stating, "It is saddening that an elephant died after being hit by a train near Walayar on the Kerala border. Between Ettimadai and Madukkarai, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has installed 24 thermal sensing cameras, with two cameras mounted on each of the 12 towers, to monitor elephant movement. As a result, no elephant has died in a train accident on this stretch since October 2022."