Four-Year-Old Elephant Killed After Being Hit By Train In Kerala’s Walayar Forest Area
At around 4:30 AM on Tuesday, the Kannur Express, heading towards Palakkad, hit a four-year-old male elephant that was attempting to cross the railway tracks.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Palakkad: A four-year-old elephant was killed after being hit by a train in the Walayar forest area of Kerala. The body of the elephant has been badly mutilated in the accident.
At around 4:30 AM on Tuesday, the Kannur Express, heading towards Palakkad, hit a four-year-old male elephant that was attempting to cross the railway tracks near the Walayar forest area. The elephant died on the spot.
After receiving information about the incident, officials from the forest department and local police rushed to the site, retrieved the elephant's remains, and initiated an investigation.
Forest activist Pandiaraja expressed concern over the incident, stating, "It is saddening that an elephant died after being hit by a train near Walayar on the Kerala border. Between Ettimadai and Madukkarai, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has installed 24 thermal sensing cameras, with two cameras mounted on each of the 12 towers, to monitor elephant movement. As a result, no elephant has died in a train accident on this stretch since October 2022."
He added that similar thermal sensing cameras and a dedicated control centre should be established between Walayar and Kollangode, on the Kerala side, to prevent such deaths. "Across India, 10 to 15 elephants die every year in train accidents. The railway authorities must give this issue their full attention," he said.
Palakkad district lies along the Western Ghats, which also form the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border. Passenger, express, and superfast trains travelling from Coimbatore into Kerala pass through this dense forest corridor for over 20 kilometres. The region is a known elephant habitat, and train–elephant collisions have been a persistent problem. Over the past 25 years, more than 25 elephants have died after being struck by trains in this stretch.
To curb such accidents, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, following court orders, installed AI-assisted thermal cameras from Madukkarai to Walayar. These cameras continuously monitor elephant movement along the railway tracks in the Tamil Nadu border areas. Since their installation, elephant deaths due to train accidents have reportedly been prevented on this stretch. However, the similar monitoring system has not been employed on the Kerala side.
