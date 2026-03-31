Maharashtra: Four-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted Over Minor Dispute, Accused Arrested
According to available information, the victim, Vighnesh, is the son of Atul Kondhare, who resides with his family in Anupam Complex Society in Vasai West.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Vasai: A four-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Vasai West sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mira Road. Doctors said his condition is critical. The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Monday, and the accused has been arrested by the police.
According to sources, the victim has been identified as Vighnesh, son of Atul Kondhare, who resides with his family in Anupam Complex Society in Vasai West. The accused, identified as 57-year-old Sandeep Pawar, also lives in the same society. Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawar was holding an old grudge over a minor dispute with Kondhare.
On the day of the incident, several children, including Vighnesh, were playing in the society premises. During the time, the children entered and sat inside the accused’s auto-rickshaw. At that time, Pawar arrived and chased away the other children, but caught hold of Vighnesh.
He allegedly banged the child’s head against the rickshaw and then lifted him and threw him onto the ground. When the child’s grandmother rushed to rescue him, the accused allegedly attacked her as well.
Initially, Vighnesh was admitted to a nearby hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, the authorities of three hospitals allegedly refused treatment. He was eventually shifted to a hospital in Mira Road, where he is currently receiving care.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the society. After receiving information, Vasai police arrested the accused.
Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar said that the accused confessed that the assault was carried out due to a previous dispute. The case is now being further investigated by the crime branch.
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