ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Four-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted Over Minor Dispute, Accused Arrested

Vasai: A four-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Vasai West sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mira Road. Doctors said his condition is critical. The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Monday, and the accused has been arrested by the police.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Vighnesh, son of Atul Kondhare, who resides with his family in Anupam Complex Society in Vasai West. The accused, identified as 57-year-old Sandeep Pawar, also lives in the same society. Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawar was holding an old grudge over a minor dispute with Kondhare.

On the day of the incident, several children, including Vighnesh, were playing in the society premises. During the time, the children entered and sat inside the accused’s auto-rickshaw. At that time, Pawar arrived and chased away the other children, but caught hold of Vighnesh.

He allegedly banged the child’s head against the rickshaw and then lifted him and threw him onto the ground. When the child’s grandmother rushed to rescue him, the accused allegedly attacked her as well.