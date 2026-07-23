ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Rain-Swollen Drain In Madhya Pradesh; Mother Injured Trying To Save Him

Seoni: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy of Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, drowned after slipping into a rain-swollen drain behind his home on Wednesday. His mother bravely jumped in to save him but was unable to, sustaining serious injuries.

The boy, identified as Rishi Yadav from the Khairitek area under Kotwali Police Station, was swept away by a strong current amid flood-like conditions caused by heavy rains, which have overflowed rivers and drains, disrupting daily life across the region.

Police said that Rishi’s mother, Sunita Yadav, was with him behind their hut when he suddenly lost his footing and fell into the drain. Without hesitation, Sunita jumped into the fast-flowing water to rescue her son.

“Locals heard her screams and rushed to the scene. They pulled Sunita out after a struggle, but by then, Rishi had disappeared beneath the water. Despite a search by rescue teams and divers, the child could not be found alive,” they said.