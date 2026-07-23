Four-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Rain-Swollen Drain In Madhya Pradesh; Mother Injured Trying To Save Him
A 4-year-old boy drowned in a rain-swollen drain in Seoni. His mother was injured trying to save him. Rescue teams recovered the body.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Seoni: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy of Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, drowned after slipping into a rain-swollen drain behind his home on Wednesday. His mother bravely jumped in to save him but was unable to, sustaining serious injuries.
The boy, identified as Rishi Yadav from the Khairitek area under Kotwali Police Station, was swept away by a strong current amid flood-like conditions caused by heavy rains, which have overflowed rivers and drains, disrupting daily life across the region.
Police said that Rishi’s mother, Sunita Yadav, was with him behind their hut when he suddenly lost his footing and fell into the drain. Without hesitation, Sunita jumped into the fast-flowing water to rescue her son.
“Locals heard her screams and rushed to the scene. They pulled Sunita out after a struggle, but by then, Rishi had disappeared beneath the water. Despite a search by rescue teams and divers, the child could not be found alive,” they said.
The body of the boy was recovered a short distance from the scene and taken to a hospital for formalities.
Seoni Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Chanchalesh Markam said police and rescue teams responded immediately. “The rescue personnel and local swimmers searched the drain and recovered the boy’s body,” he said.
Sunita sustained serious injuries during the rescue attempt and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. The family is devastated by the loss of their only son.
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