Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After 17-Hour Borewell Rescue In Haryana's Ambala
NDRF, Army and district officials rescued the four-year-old after 17 hours, but doctors declared him dead at Ambala Civil Hospital.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Ambala: A four-year-old boy who fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell in Dhanora village of Haryana's Ambala district died despite an around 17-hour rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and district administration.
The child, identified as Nirvair Singh, was pulled out of the borewell around 3:30 am on Wednesday and rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead.
The four-year-old had fallen into the abandoned borewell while playing in a field on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, the administration, police and multiple rescue agencies reached the spot and launched a large-scale operation to save the child.
Overnight Rescue By NDRF And Army
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and the district administration worked through the night to rescue the child. Using heavy machinery and specialised equipment, rescuers dug a parallel shaft alongside the borewell to reach him.
After nearly 17 hours of continuous efforts, the child was finally brought out around 3:30 am. Immediately after the rescue, the child was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.
Doctor Rishipal, who was on duty, examined the child and declared him dead. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary and will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.
Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij visited the rescue site during the operation. He reviewed the rescue efforts with officials and met the grieving family to offer his condolences.
Officials said all available resources were deployed to rescue the child as quickly as possible, but the operation ended in tragedy.
The news of the child's death cast a pall of gloom over Dhanora village. Family members and villagers, who had waited for hours hoping the child would be rescued alive, were left devastated.
Authorities are now awaiting the post-mortem report, while further administrative action will follow.
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