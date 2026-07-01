ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After 17-Hour Borewell Rescue In Haryana's Ambala

Ambala: A four-year-old boy who fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell in Dhanora village of Haryana's Ambala district died despite an around 17-hour rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and district administration.

The child, identified as Nirvair Singh, was pulled out of the borewell around 3:30 am on Wednesday and rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead.

The four-year-old had fallen into the abandoned borewell while playing in a field on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, the administration, police and multiple rescue agencies reached the spot and launched a large-scale operation to save the child.

Overnight Rescue By NDRF And Army

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and the district administration worked through the night to rescue the child. Using heavy machinery and specialised equipment, rescuers dug a parallel shaft alongside the borewell to reach him.