Four-Year-Old Assaulted, Accused Shot in Leg, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Encounter
The accused allegedly lured the four-year-old with chocolates, assaulted her at a secluded spot and fled, leaving her in a critical condition.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Amroha: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an accused in the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in the Saidnagali police station area after a brief encounter, during which the accused was shot in the leg. He has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.
According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a village under the Saidnagali police station in Amroha.
The accused, identified as Gajendra Singh, a resident of Kohad Ke Boorh village, allegedly lured the four-year-old girl who was playing outside her house with chocolates and took her to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing, leaving the child in a critical condition.
The girl lives with her grandmother and was rushed to the hospital by family members. Police said her condition is now stable following medical treatment.
On receiving information, Saidnagali police and Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand reached the spot and began an investigation. A case was immediately registered against an unknown accused, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area was scanned.
The footage showed a suspicious man loitering near the child and following her, leading to the identification of Gajendra Singh.
Police teams were formed, and a continuous search operation was launched. Within 12 hours of the incident, police traced the accused.
On Wednesday morning, while checking near the Begpur Munda canal bridge, the accused attempted to flee after spotting the police and opened fire at the team. A bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector.
Police returned fire in self-defence, hitting the accused in the leg and injuring him. He was subsequently arrested and then admitted to Hasanpur Community Health Centre for treatment.
Police recovered a .315 bore pistol, two empty cartridges, a live round, and a motorcycle without a number plate. Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.
SP Amit Kumar Anand said police are taking legal action in the case. He also announced a Rs 25,000 reward for the team that solved the case within 12 hours.
