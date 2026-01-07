ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Assaulted, Accused Shot in Leg, Arrested In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha Encounter

The accused has been shot in the leg. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Amroha: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an accused in the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in the Saidnagali police station area after a brief encounter, during which the accused was shot in the leg. He has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a village under the Saidnagali police station in Amroha.

The accused, identified as Gajendra Singh, a resident of Kohad Ke Boorh village, allegedly lured the four-year-old girl who was playing outside her house with chocolates and took her to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing, leaving the child in a critical condition.

The girl lives with her grandmother and was rushed to the hospital by family members. Police said her condition is now stable following medical treatment.

On receiving information, Saidnagali police and Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand reached the spot and began an investigation. A case was immediately registered against an unknown accused, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area was scanned.

The footage showed a suspicious man loitering near the child and following her, leading to the identification of Gajendra Singh.