ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Killed In Explosion At Chemical Plant In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Sources said, a sudden increase in pressure within a reduction vessel at the plant caused the massive explosion. Four workers engaged at the plant there lost their lives in the accident.

As per initial information, the explosion was so powerful that the four workers near the vessel were seriously injured and died on the spot. Although the exact cause of the explosion is not yet known, initial investigations indicate that it may have been caused by excessive pressure buildup inside the vessel.

On being informed, teams from Kalol Taluka police, Fire department, and senior officials rushed to the spot. The local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) conducted an investigation at the spot. Officials are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident andare specifically looking into whether it was due to a mechanical failure or negligence in following safety rules.

Kalol Taluka police inspector JJ Gadhvi said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred due to a mechanical failure in a reduction vessel at the chemical plant. "Four workers died in the incident. It is suspected that excessive pressure inside the vessel caused the explosion. However, the exact cause of the accident will only be clear after the FSL report is released," he said.