Four Workers From Assam Found Dead In Labor Shed In Bengaluru
According to the police, the workers were found dead by locals on the morning of Saturday after which the latter informed police.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: Four young workers from Assam died under suspicious circumstances while sleeping at night in Mutsandra village under Sulibele police station limits of Hosakote taluk of Bengaluru Rural District on Saturday, police said. Police suspect suffocation as the cause of death.
The deceased have been identified as Jayant Sindhe, 25, Neerendranath Tiede, 24, Doctor Tiede, 25 and Dhananjay Tiede, 20. The residence of the deceased was not immediately known. According to the police, the four young men, working at the Coca-Cola warehouse, were staying on rent in a labor shed in Mutsandra village.
The workers had finished their work and were sleeping at night. They were found unconscious by the locals in the morning. The locals informed the police after which a team of police from the concerned police station was rushed to the spot.
It is suspected that the workers may have died of suffocation. However, the exact cause is not known at present. Police sources said that the bodies of the four have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report.
