Four Workers From Assam Found Dead In Labor Shed In Bengaluru

Police examine the shed where four workers from Assam were found dead in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Four young workers from Assam died under suspicious circumstances while sleeping at night in Mutsandra village under Sulibele police station limits of Hosakote taluk of Bengaluru Rural District on Saturday, police said. Police suspect suffocation as the cause of death.

The deceased have been identified as Jayant Sindhe, 25, Neerendranath Tiede, 24, Doctor Tiede, 25 and Dhananjay Tiede, 20. The residence of the deceased was not immediately known. According to the police, the four young men, working at the Coca-Cola warehouse, were staying on rent in a labor shed in Mutsandra village.

The workers had finished their work and were sleeping at night. They were found unconscious by the locals in the morning. The locals informed the police after which a team of police from the concerned police station was rushed to the spot.