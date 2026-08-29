ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Die Of Suspected Toxic Gas Inhalation Inside Septic Tank In Bihar’s Gopalganj

Gopalganj: Four workers died after allegedly suffocating inside a septic tank in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Saturday. The incident occurred in Sawanhai Jagdish village under the Gopalpur police station area while the workers were removing centering material from a newly constructed toilet tank.

According to local residents, construction work was underway at the house of Reshma Khatoon. After the concrete slab of the septic tank was laid, a worker identified as Bunty entered the tank to remove the wooden and bamboo centering installed inside it.

When Bunty did not return for some time, three other workers entered the tank one after another to check on him. They too reportedly became unconscious after being exposed to poisonous and suffocating gas inside the tank.

Another worker, identified as Seraj, also attempted to enter the tank but was affected by the gas. Other workers pulled him out and saved his life.

The tank had reportedly been closed for a long period, which caused the accumulation of toxic gases inside. Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.