Four Workers Die Of Suspected Toxic Gas Inhalation Inside Septic Tank In Bihar’s Gopalganj
After the concrete slab of the septic tank was laid, a workerentered the tank to remove the wooden and bamboo centering installed inside it.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Gopalganj: Four workers died after allegedly suffocating inside a septic tank in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Saturday. The incident occurred in Sawanhai Jagdish village under the Gopalpur police station area while the workers were removing centering material from a newly constructed toilet tank.
According to local residents, construction work was underway at the house of Reshma Khatoon. After the concrete slab of the septic tank was laid, a worker identified as Bunty entered the tank to remove the wooden and bamboo centering installed inside it.
When Bunty did not return for some time, three other workers entered the tank one after another to check on him. They too reportedly became unconscious after being exposed to poisonous and suffocating gas inside the tank.
Another worker, identified as Seraj, also attempted to enter the tank but was affected by the gas. Other workers pulled him out and saved his life.
The tank had reportedly been closed for a long period, which caused the accumulation of toxic gases inside. Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the incident.
The tank wall was broken and the four workers were pulled out with the help of a ladder. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead.
The deceased have been identified as Umesh Yadav, 35, son of Vishwanath Yadav, Sawanhai Vrit village, Gopalpur police station area, Javed Alam, 31, son of Mohammad Gyasuddin, Sawanhai Bazaar, Rakesh Baitha, 26, son of late Ramchandra Baitha, Sawanhai Patti, Shripur police station area, and Sabbe Alam, 18, son of Sultan Alam, Gidaha village, Shripur police station area. Three of the deceased were residents of the same area.
Gopalpur police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the bodies to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
Following directions from the district magistrate, an investigation has also been ordered.
"Four people died while the centering of the toilet tank was being removed. Post-mortem examinations of all the bodies have been conducted. Further action is being taken after an investigation. The situation is currently normal," Hathua SDPO Anand Mohan Gupta said.
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