ETV Bharat / state

Four Women Held in Gurugram Over Alleged Conversion Attempt

A woman employed in the HR department of a private company, along with three associates, allegedly encouraged children to adopt another faith. The incident took place at Ghata village, under the jurisdiction of the Sector-56 police station, where, for the past seven months, the women had allegedly been luring children by offering free tuition. Police conducted a raid and apprehended all four women at the scene.

According to the police, the accused women would invite children from the slum areas near Sector-56, under the pretext of providing free education. The children were allegedly enticed to convert to another faith through food, refreshments, and outings like picnics. These activities had been going on in the Ghata village area for approximately seven months. Upon receiving information about the situation, the Sector-56 police raided Ghata village and took the four women into custody.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the women works in the HR department of a private company; another serves as a volunteer for cancer patients at a hospital; a third is employed as a lead analyst at a private firm; and the fourth, who graduated last year, was preparing for a B.Ed.