Four Women Among Nine Detained During Raid In Hyderabad Pub
Police said that the pub was not only violating operational rules but was also running a prostitution racket and selling liquor while allowing minors inside.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nine people, including four women, were detained during a raid at a pub that was operating beyond the stipulated time in the KPHB police station area of Hyderabad, police said.
A team led by Kukatpally DCP Rithiraj and ACP Shamir conducted the operation on Saturday night. It was found that the pub was not only violating the rules but was also running a prostitution racket and selling liquor while allowing minors inside. A case has been registered against the pub manager, and an investigation is underway. Last year, three cases were registered against the pub for the same reasons.
"They are luring young women from other states to attract young men and run prostitution. They are collecting bills indiscriminately, selling alcohol even to minors, and operating without minimum permits," the DCP said.
With the increase in the weekend party culture, more youth are visiting pubs. Taking this as an opportunity, pub managers are engaging in immoral activities. They are even offering marijuana, drugs and other intoxicants. In addition, drug gangs from Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru are turning pubs into a platform for their sales.
"There are clear rules that no activities should be carried out after 1 am on weekends. But those rules are not being followed anywhere. When the police went to check, they found that alcohol was being served till 3 am," the DCP said.
Special branch reports reveal 150 people were arrested in the past at the Radisson Hotel in Banjara Hills during a party, and some of them were questioned on suspicion of taking drugs.
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