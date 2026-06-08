ETV Bharat / state

Four Women Among Nine Detained During Raid In Hyderabad Pub

Hyderabad: Nine people, including four women, were detained during a raid at a pub that was operating beyond the stipulated time in the KPHB police station area of Hyderabad, police said.

A team led by Kukatpally DCP Rithiraj and ACP Shamir conducted the operation on Saturday night. It was found that the pub was not only violating the rules but was also running a prostitution racket and selling liquor while allowing minors inside. A case has been registered against the pub manager, and an investigation is underway. Last year, three cases were registered against the pub for the same reasons.

"They are luring young women from other states to attract young men and run prostitution. They are collecting bills indiscriminately, selling alcohol even to minors, and operating without minimum permits," the DCP said.