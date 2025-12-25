ETV Bharat / state

Four VHP Leaders Arrested For Christmas Vandalisation In Assam

Nalbari: Four VHP leaders were arrested in Assam’s Nalbari for vandalising Christmas items and threatening not to celebrate in the town. The arrested leaders are VHP's Nalbari district committee secretary Bhaskar Deka, vice-president Manas Patgiri, co-secretary Biju Dutta and the organisation's Nalbari district coordinator Nayanmani Talukdar.

They were booked under the Indian Justice Code at Belsor P.S. vide Case No. 116/2025 under Sections 329(3), 326(f), 189(2), 351(2), 324(3), 324(4) and 61(2). The Bajrang Dal also allegedly burnt Christmas items in several businesses and shopping malls in Nalbari. They also insisted people only to celebrate cultural festivals of Indian origin and shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

They went on the rampage when the students of St. Mary's English School, Panigaon, were making all preparations for Christmas. Several activists of the organisation who looked for the principal to lodge their protest against the celebration at his school. According to students, a statue of Jesus was vandalised by the VHP cadres.