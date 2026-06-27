In Effort To Save Rare Varieties Of Malda Mangoes From Extinction, Some To Be Showcased At Mango Fest In Kolkata
Nearly 350 varieties of mangoes were found in Malda at one point of time and many have completed vanished, says Partha Das
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Malda: In a fresh strategy to conserve various mango varieties in Malda district which are on the verge of extinction, the state government has decided to showcase four rare varieties at the mango festival beginning in Kolkata on June 27.
The government also plans to popularise these vanishing mango varieties among the public and subsequently apply for Geographical Indication (GI) tags for them.
The move will not only facilitate the future conservation of these varieties but also pave the way for their export to domestic and international markets.
Mango growers and traders in Malda have welcomed this initiative by the district administration.
At one time, nearly 350 varieties of mangoes were found in Malda district and their names can still be found in ancient records.
However, over time, many varieties completely disappeared, while others exist only in name. The district administration has now decided to revive these specific varieties.
Organized by the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, a mango fair is set to be held at the Newtown Organic Haat in Kolkata starting June 27.
The fair will continue till July 5.
"This fair has been organized in Kolkata annually for the past few years, and it is set to take place again this time. Mangoes produced in different districts of the state will be displayed and sold there. Several varieties of mangoes from Malda are also being sent to the fair," said an official from the District Horticulture and Food Processing Department
On specific varieties, the official added, "Naturally, varieties like Fazli, Langra, Himsagar, Lakshmanbhog, Amrapali and Mallika will be included. Additionally, endangered varieties such as Mishrikanda, Nawab Kusum, Ashudagi and Rakhalbhog will be sent. Exotic varieties like Thai Banana and Miyazaki will also feature at the fair. Several mango varieties from Malda district are currently on the verge of extinction. We have decided to send four such varieties to the fair this time. If these varieties gain acceptance among the public, local mango growers will be encouraged to cultivate them, thereby reviving these species. We hope the residents of Kolkata will appreciate the taste and aroma of these four varieties."
Sources within the department indicate that the initiative aims not only to popularize these mangoes but also to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tags for the endangered varieties.
So far, Malda’s Himsagar, Fazli and Lakshmanbhog varieties have received GI tags. These three varieties are currently sent to various states in the country as well as abroad, simultaneously boosting Malda's brand image.
Possessing a GI tag facilitates the marketing of these mangoes both domestically and internationally.
Consequently, securing this tag for additional varieties would further expand the scope of the district's mango economy in the future.
Beyond the fresh fruit itself, visitors to the Kolkata mango fair will be able to sample a range of mango-based products from Malda, including Aamsatva (mango fruit leather), pickles, Aam Panna (raw mango drink), and various mango-based sweets. However, there is some concern regarding whether the quality of these mango-based sweets can be maintained amid the intense heat.
Chinmoy Mondal, a producer of mango-based products, said, “I make Aamsatva and mango pickles. Last time, my products won the hearts of visitors at the Kolkata fair. This time too, my Aamsatva and pickles will be showcased at the Kolkata fair. I hope people there will once again enjoy the taste of these two products.”
Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Mango Association, welcomed this initiative by the district administration. “For the past year, the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing has been working continuously to enhance the quality of Malda mangoes. Several plans have been implemented to achieve this. Significant demand for Malda mangoes has been observed at fairs in Kolkata and Delhi over the last few years. The district's mangoes saw high demand at the Delhi fair this time as well,” he said.
Ujjal Saha added, “Many mango growers in the district are now employing the bagging method alongside organic farming practices. This has significantly improved the size, taste and aroma of the mangoes produced in their orchards compared to the past. We hope the people of Kolkata will experience the true taste and aroma of Malda mangoes and appreciate the district's produce. There are many mango varieties grown in Malda that remain unheard of by many. Four such varieties are Nawab Kusum, Rakhalbhog, Ashudagi, and Mishrikanda. Each of these varieties boasts an exquisite taste—truly, the flavor of these mangoes is unparalleled.”
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