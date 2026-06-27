ETV Bharat / state

In Effort To Save Rare Varieties Of Malda Mangoes From Extinction, Some To Be Showcased At Mango Fest In Kolkata

Nearly 350 varieties of mangoes were found in Malda district at one point of time ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: In a fresh strategy to conserve various mango varieties in Malda district which are on the verge of extinction, the state government has decided to showcase four rare varieties at the mango festival beginning in Kolkata on June 27. The government also plans to popularise these vanishing mango varieties among the public and subsequently apply for Geographical Indication (GI) tags for them. The move will not only facilitate the future conservation of these varieties but also pave the way for their export to domestic and international markets. Mango growers and traders in Malda have welcomed this initiative by the district administration. At one time, nearly 350 varieties of mangoes were found in Malda district and their names can still be found in ancient records. However, over time, many varieties completely disappeared, while others exist only in name. The district administration has now decided to revive these specific varieties. Organized by the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, a mango fair is set to be held at the Newtown Organic Haat in Kolkata starting June 27. The fair will continue till July 5. "This fair has been organized in Kolkata annually for the past few years, and it is set to take place again this time. Mangoes produced in different districts of the state will be displayed and sold there. Several varieties of mangoes from Malda are also being sent to the fair," said an official from the District Horticulture and Food Processing Department