ETV Bharat / state

Four UP Youth Go Missing Near Ladakh's Pangong Tso, Police Launch Search

Missing person posters carrying photographs and personal details of the four men have since been issued, appealing to the public for any information about their whereabouts. (ETV Bharat)

According to police notices circulated among law enforcement agencies and local administrations, and pasted at public places, the men were last seen on January 9, 2026, in the Pangong Lake area, a popular tourist destination along the India-China border that is known for extreme winter weather conditions.

Srinagar: Four young men from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district have gone missing after they were last seen near Pangong Lake in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, officials said. Ladakh police have meanwhile issued missing person notices and begun a search operation in one of the country’s most inhospitable terrains.

The police have identified the missing men as Jaiveer Chaudhary, 27, Shudanshu Faujdar, 25, Yash Mittal, 25, and Shivam Chaudhary, 25. "All four are residents of Agra district and were travelling together as part of the same group," police said.

Missing person posters carrying photographs and personal details of the four men have since been issued, appealing to the public for any information about their whereabouts. (ETV Bharat)

Family members lost contact with the group shortly after their visit to Pangong Lake, following which a formal complaint was lodged, officials confirmed. Missing person posters carrying photographs and personal details of the four men have since been issued, appealing to the public for any information about their whereabouts.

Missing person posters carrying photographs and personal details of the four men have since been issued, appealing to the public for any information about their whereabouts. (ETV Bharat)

Police officials said preliminary information suggests the group had reached the Pangong Lake region earlier this month but failed to return or make contact thereafter. “All four men were travelling together and were last seen at Pangong Lake on January 9. Efforts are underway to trace their movements after that,” a police officer familiar with the case said.

Missing person posters carrying photographs and personal details of the four men have since been issued, appealing to the public for any information about their whereabouts. (ETV Bharat)

Pangong Tso is situated at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet and remains largely frozen during January, with temperatures often plunging well below zero.