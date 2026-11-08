ETV Bharat / state

Four-Time Rajasthan MLA Jaswant Yadav Passes Away In Jaipur Hospital At 73

A file photo of Jaswant Singh Yadav. ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: Jaswant Singh Yadav, the BJP MLA from the Behror assembly constituency and a former cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 73 at a hospital in Jaipur following a prolonged battle with cancer, a family member said.

Confirming his death on social media, Mohit Yadav, his son, said the body will be taken to the ancestral village of Shilpata under Kotakasim for public homage and cremation.

Yadav represented the Behror assembly constituency four times. Additionally, he was elected MP from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. Through continuous public representation, he carved out a distinct identity in regional politics. Due to his active involvement in the political affairs of the Behror-Alwar region, Yadav was considered one of the prominent BJP leaders in the district. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Yadav's demise. "The news of the passing of Behror MLA Dr Jaswant Yadav is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family and supporters," he shared on social media. "May the Almighty grant a place to the departed soul at His feet, and provide the strength to the grieving family and supporters to endure this immense loss. Om Shanti!" he added.