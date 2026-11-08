Four-Time Rajasthan MLA Jaswant Yadav Passes Away In Jaipur Hospital At 73
Due to his active involvement in the political affairs of the Behror-Alwar region, Yadav was considered one of the prominent BJP leaders in the district.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Alwar: Jaswant Singh Yadav, the BJP MLA from the Behror assembly constituency and a former cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 73 at a hospital in Jaipur following a prolonged battle with cancer, a family member said.
Confirming his death on social media, Mohit Yadav, his son, said the body will be taken to the ancestral village of Shilpata under Kotakasim for public homage and cremation.
Yadav represented the Behror assembly constituency four times. Additionally, he was elected MP from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. Through continuous public representation, he carved out a distinct identity in regional politics.
Due to his active involvement in the political affairs of the Behror-Alwar region, Yadav was considered one of the prominent BJP leaders in the district.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Yadav's demise. "The news of the passing of Behror MLA Dr Jaswant Yadav is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, my heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family and supporters," he shared on social media.
"May the Almighty grant a place to the departed soul at His feet, and provide the strength to the grieving family and supporters to endure this immense loss. Om Shanti!" he added.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed condolences on social media. "The news of the passing of former minister and Behror MLA Dr Jaswant Yadav is deeply saddening. He was an experienced leader with a long career in public life," he said in a post.
पूर्व मंत्री एवं बहरोड़ विधायक डॉ. जसवंत यादव के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। वे एक अनुभवी नेता थे और उनका लंबा सार्वजनिक जीवन रहा। कुछ माह पहले ,चेन्नई में स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे डॉ. यादव से मेरी मुलाकात भी हुई थी। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं उनके समर्थकों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 8, 2026
"A few months ago, I had met Dr Yadav in Chennai, where he was undergoing medical treatment. May God grant a place to the departed soul at His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and his supporters to bear this grief," he added to the post.
In his tribute message, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Tika Ram Jully said, "The news of the demise of the respected Dr Jaswant Yadav — MLA from Behror, former MP, and senior BJP leader — is extremely painful. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family."
बहरोड़ से विधायक, पूर्व सांसद एवं वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता आदरणीय डॉ. जसवंत यादव जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। वे लंबे समय से कैंसर जैसी गंभीर बीमारी से संघर्ष कर रहे थे। हाल ही में अलवर स्थित उनके आवास पर जाकर उनकी कुशलक्षेम जानी थी। आज उनके निधन का समाचार सुनकर मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। उनका जाना समूचे अलवर परिवार के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं परिजनों को यह असहनीय दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।🙏 @MLADrJaswant @mpalwar— Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) November 8, 2026
"He had been battling a serious illness, cancer, for a long time. I had recently visited his residence in Alwar to inquire about his well-being. I am deeply distressed to hear the news of his passing today. His departure is an irreparable loss for the entire Alwar community," he added.
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