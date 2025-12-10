Four Tiger Cubs Die In Mysuru Rehabilitation Centre, Organ Samples Sent To Bengaluru Lab For Testing
The cubs were rescued from a field in Gowdanakatte village in Honsur on November 30 and had been undergoing treatment at Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
Mysuru: All four tiger cubs, who were rescued from Gowdanakatte field adjoining Nagarahole Park 10 days ago and undergoing treatment at Mysuru's Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre, died within a span of four days. The cause of death is unknown, forest officials said.
One of the cubs died on December 6, two on December 7 and the remaining one on Tuesday. Their mother is healthy. Samples of the tiger cubs' organs have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for examination, officials added.
Last month, a tigress was spotted along with her four cubs in a field in Gowdanakatte village in Honsur. On the midnight of November 27, the tigress was rescued and three days later, her cubs were rescued. The four cubs were reunited with their mother at the Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre.
The tiger cubs were in a frightened state, exhausted and without food when they were rescued. They were sent to the rehabilitation centre for treatment.
"After being captured, the tigress and her four cubs were sent to the Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre for treatment. The cubs were not eating properly and had fallen ill. An autopsy was conducted and their organ samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru. The report will be received soon, after which the exact cause of death will be known," said Mahammad Yazuddin, DCA of Hunsur Regional Forest Division.
Meanwhile as part of a breeding and conservation effort in Maharashtra, a two-year-old tigress was translocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to Sonarli enclosure at Chandoli National Park in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, forest officials said.
The tigress, T7-S2, was captured on December 8 in Tadoba, her health condition was examined and tests confirmed she was fit for transfer. "Tigress T7-S2 from the Kolara core range, is healthy, strong and behaviourally suited for translocation," Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve's field director Dr Prabhunath Shukla said.
This 'soft release' allows the tigress to adjust to the terrain, prey base and environmental conditions inside a protected enclosure before her eventual release into the open forest, a forest department release said.
Shukla said the operation is part of a project to re-establish a viable breeding population in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve and introduction of this genetically distinct lineage aims to prevent inbreeding and boost the long-term survival of the tiger metapopulation in Maharashtra.
This is the second tigress to be sent to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve from Tadoba.
Sahyadri Tiger Reserve's Field Director Tushar Chavan said, "The soft release of the second female tigress from Tadoba under Operation TARA (Tiger Augmentation and Range Expansion) is an important step in Sahyadri's tiger recovery mission. The tigress is in good health, and Chandoli provides a secure habitat with a sufficient prey base."
(With PTI inputs)
