Four Tiger Cubs Die In Mysuru Rehabilitation Centre, Organ Samples Sent To Bengaluru Lab For Testing

Mysuru: All four tiger cubs, who were rescued from Gowdanakatte field adjoining Nagarahole Park 10 days ago and undergoing treatment at Mysuru's Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre, died within a span of four days. The cause of death is unknown, forest officials said.

One of the cubs died on December 6, two on December 7 and the remaining one on Tuesday. Their mother is healthy. Samples of the tiger cubs' organs have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for examination, officials added.

Last month, a tigress was spotted along with her four cubs in a field in Gowdanakatte village in Honsur. On the midnight of November 27, the tigress was rescued and three days later, her cubs were rescued. The four cubs were reunited with their mother at the Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre.

Tiger cubs being rescued by forest department team (ETV Bharat)

The tiger cubs were in a frightened state, exhausted and without food when they were rescued. They were sent to the rehabilitation centre for treatment.

"After being captured, the tigress and her four cubs were sent to the Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre for treatment. The cubs were not eating properly and had fallen ill. An autopsy was conducted and their organ samples have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru. The report will be received soon, after which the exact cause of death will be known," said Mahammad Yazuddin, DCA of Hunsur Regional Forest Division.