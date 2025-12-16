Four Thalassemic Children Test HIV+ After Blood Transfusion At Satna Hospital; Probe Ordered
Collector Satish Kumar S held a meeting with the officials responsible and harshly reprimanded them for negligence. A committee has been formed for the probe.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
Satna: An incident of four children suffering from thalassemia testing positive for HIV after blood transfusions has come to light at the Satna District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, causing a stir across the state. With officials making evasive answers, an investigation into the blood donors has been initiated.
The bizarre case, which took place four months back, came to light on Monday, prompting Satna collector Satish Kumar S to hold a meeting with the officials responsible and harshly reprimanding them for negligence. "The case of the four children who tested HIV positive is being investigated at the state level. An investigation committee is being formed. Further action will be initiated based on its findings," he said.
The health department is investigating the list of blood donors at the blood bank of the hospital. "Four children have contracted HIV through blood transfusions. Authorities are investigating how the infection occurred, including whether contaminated needles or infected blood were used. The children have been suffering from thalassemia since childhood and have been receiving regular blood transfusions," Dr Devendra Patel, in charge of the blood bank, said.
Whoever donates blood is required to fill out a form mentioning age and other information. Afterwards, the donor undergoes a health check-up to confirm whether he/she is fit for it. Men can donate blood after a gap of three months, while women can donate after about four months.
