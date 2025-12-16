ETV Bharat / state

Four Thalassemic Children Test HIV+ After Blood Transfusion At Satna Hospital; Probe Ordered

Satna: An incident of four children suffering from thalassemia testing positive for HIV after blood transfusions has come to light at the Satna District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, causing a stir across the state. With officials making evasive answers, an investigation into the blood donors has been initiated.

The bizarre case, which took place four months back, came to light on Monday, prompting Satna collector Satish Kumar S to hold a meeting with the officials responsible and harshly reprimanding them for negligence. "The case of the four children who tested HIV positive is being investigated at the state level. An investigation committee is being formed. Further action will be initiated based on its findings," he said.