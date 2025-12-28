Four Teens 'Stab' Maharashtra Train Passenger While Filming Social Media Reel In Tamil Nadu
The incident came to light after railway passengers noticed the youth lying near the outer wall of the Thiruthani railway station in Thiruvallur district.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 11:46 PM IST
Thiruvallur: Four teens, who allegedly attacked a man from Maharashtra with a knife while filming a socal media reel, have been arrested by Tamil Nadu police.
The incident came to light on Saturday after railway passengers noticed the youth lying near the outer wall of the Thiruthani railway station in Thiruvallur district, with stab wounds all over his hands, legs, head, and body. They immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the person who was critically injured with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the Thiruthani Government Hospital.
After receiving primary treatment there, he was transferred to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. The severely injured young man is currently receiving treatment in the emergency ward.
According to police sources, victim was identified was Suraj (34), who is from Kolhapur. The investigation also revealed that while Suraj was travelling in a train from Chennai to Thiruthani. Four individuals who boarded the train at the Thiruvalangadu railway station allegedly attacked him with a knife.
The Thiruthani police registered a case and conducted an investigation using the footage from the surveillance cameras near the railway station. The footage revealed that four teens had held a knife to the North Indian man's neck while making a social media reel, and when he resisted, they allegedly attacked him.
The arrested teens involved in the attack have been identified as Nandagopal (17) from Harichandrapuram near Thiruvalangadu, Santosh (17) and Vicky (17) from Arakkonam, and Santosh (17) from Nemili near Thiruthani.
