Four Teens 'Stab' Maharashtra Train Passenger While Filming Social Media Reel In Tamil Nadu

Thiruvallur: Four teens, who allegedly attacked a man from Maharashtra with a knife while filming a socal media reel, have been arrested by Tamil Nadu police.

The incident came to light on Saturday after railway passengers noticed the youth lying near the outer wall of the Thiruthani railway station in Thiruvallur district, with stab wounds all over his hands, legs, head, and body. They immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and rescued the person who was critically injured with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the Thiruthani Government Hospital.

After receiving primary treatment there, he was transferred to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. The severely injured young man is currently receiving treatment in the emergency ward.