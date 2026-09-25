Four Tangkhul Naga Civilians Killed in Manipur’s Kamjong, 40 Houses Burnt
Around 40 houses were also burnt in the attack, according to local organisations.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Tezpur: Four Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a father and son, were killed in an armed attack at Pilong, a remote border settlement in Manipur’s Kamjong district, early Thursday. The clash has raised fresh concerns over the security of vulnerable villages along the India-Myanmar border.
Around 40 houses were also burnt in the attack, according to local organisations. The victims have been identified as Vareishim Jajo and his son Phami Jajo of Kangpat Khullen, Betterson Jajo of Kangpat Khunou, and Ningthem Kashak of Zingsui village.
Naga People Organisation (NPO) Law Secretary and spokesperson NG Chunthan said the incident took place around 1.30 AM near the international border, in the vicinity of Border Pillars 91 to 93 in the Kangpat area.
According to Chunthan, the remote location made it difficult for authorities and security personnel to reach the site. He said around 40 houses were burnt and that four bodies were recovered after security personnel reached the area.
Meanwhile, the Kham Lunpha Fraternal Organisation (KLFO) strongly condemned the killings and alleged that the civilians were attacked by the KNA(B).
In a statement issued on September 25, the organisation expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and extended solidarity to them. It also prayed for the speedy recovery, safety, and well-being of the reported lone survivor, Akhan Kaping.
The KLFO described the incident as a serious act of violence against civilians and stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of people living in border areas.
The organisation urged the Government of India, the Manipur government and concerned security agencies to conduct a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the incident. It also called for those found responsible to be brought to justice in accordance with the law.
The KLFO further called for stronger security measures to protect vulnerable communities living in remote border areas. It appealed to all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions or disturb peaceful coexistence and social harmony in the region.
The statement was issued by the Information and Publicity Wing of the Kham Lunpha Fraternal Organisation.
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