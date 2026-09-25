ETV Bharat / state

Four Tangkhul Naga Civilians Killed in Manipur’s Kamjong, 40 Houses Burnt

Tezpur: Four Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a father and son, were killed in an armed attack at Pilong, a remote border settlement in Manipur’s Kamjong district, early Thursday. The clash has raised fresh concerns over the security of vulnerable villages along the India-Myanmar border.

Around 40 houses were also burnt in the attack, according to local organisations. The victims have been identified as Vareishim Jajo and his son Phami Jajo of Kangpat Khullen, Betterson Jajo of Kangpat Khunou, and Ningthem Kashak of Zingsui village.

Naga People Organisation (NPO) Law Secretary and spokesperson NG Chunthan said the incident took place around 1.30 AM near the international border, in the vicinity of Border Pillars 91 to 93 in the Kangpat area.

According to Chunthan, the remote location made it difficult for authorities and security personnel to reach the site. He said around 40 houses were burnt and that four bodies were recovered after security personnel reached the area.

Meanwhile, the Kham Lunpha Fraternal Organisation (KLFO) strongly condemned the killings and alleged that the civilians were attacked by the KNA(B).