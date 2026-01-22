ETV Bharat / state

Four Swept Away After Boat Capsizes In Bijapur; Search Underway

Bijapur: Four people were swept away after a boat ferrying six people capsized near a ghat on the Indravati River on the Bhairamgarh-Uspari road in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday evening, police said.

Those onboard were people from the Bhairamgarh area who were returning from the market. Two people, including a woman, were rescued by villagers, and a search operation for the missing persons of the same family has been launched by teams from the health and revenue departments.

"Four people are still missing in the boat accident, and a rescue operation is underway to trace them," Bhairamgarh Tehsildar Suryakant Dharat said. However, a comprehensive search operation couldn't be started immediately due to darkness, coupled with a strong water current.