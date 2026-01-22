Four Swept Away After Boat Capsizes In Bijapur; Search Underway
Local MLA Vikram Mandavi inquired about the status of the rescue operation with the administrative officials present. He assured the family members of all help.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Bijapur: Four people were swept away after a boat ferrying six people capsized near a ghat on the Indravati River on the Bhairamgarh-Uspari road in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Wednesday evening, police said.
Those onboard were people from the Bhairamgarh area who were returning from the market. Two people, including a woman, were rescued by villagers, and a search operation for the missing persons of the same family has been launched by teams from the health and revenue departments.
"Four people are still missing in the boat accident, and a rescue operation is underway to trace them," Bhairamgarh Tehsildar Suryakant Dharat said. However, a comprehensive search operation couldn't be started immediately due to darkness, coupled with a strong water current.
Following the incident, local MLA Vikram Mandavi reached the spot and inquired about the status of the rescue operation with the administrative officials present. He also met with the family members of the missing villagers and offered condolences. He listened to their concerns and assured tthem hat the administration is making every possible effort to locate the missing people at the earliest. He also assured them that the affected family would receive all possible assistance and compensation.
"This incident is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. The administration should establish a permanent and robust system for safe transportation and boat operation on the Indravati River to prevent such incidents from recurring," Mandavi added.
Also Read