ETV Bharat / state

Four Surrender After Killing Of BJP Leader In Chhattisgarh Sand Mining Dispute

Koriya: At least four accused, including the prime suspect, surrendered before police on Saturday in connection with the killing of three people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in a violent dispute allegedly involving sand business in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district, officials said.

Police identified them as Manoj Tripathi, Nishant Tripathi, Aman Tripathi and Ashutosh Tripathi. “The accused surrendered today at the Manendragarh police station after remaining absconding since the incident on Tuesday night. Sustained raids and mounting pressure forced the accused to turn themselves in,” said an official.

About the incident

According to police, the victims were travelling in an SUV in Naugain village when the attackers stopped their vehicle using trucks. “The vehicle was then doused with petrol and set ablaze,” they said.

BJP leader Bharat Singh alias Lalla Singh died on the spot after being burnt alive. His cousin, teacher Nagendra Singh, succumbed to burn injuries during treatment in Bilaspur, while another injured person died in Ambikapur.