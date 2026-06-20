Four Surrender After Killing Of BJP Leader In Chhattisgarh Sand Mining Dispute
Four accused, including the prime suspect, surrendered in Koriya after allegedly killing BJP leader Bharat Singh and two others in a violent sand business dispute.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Koriya: At least four accused, including the prime suspect, surrendered before police on Saturday in connection with the killing of three people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in a violent dispute allegedly involving sand business in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district, officials said.
Police identified them as Manoj Tripathi, Nishant Tripathi, Aman Tripathi and Ashutosh Tripathi. “The accused surrendered today at the Manendragarh police station after remaining absconding since the incident on Tuesday night. Sustained raids and mounting pressure forced the accused to turn themselves in,” said an official.
About the incident
According to police, the victims were travelling in an SUV in Naugain village when the attackers stopped their vehicle using trucks. “The vehicle was then doused with petrol and set ablaze,” they said.
BJP leader Bharat Singh alias Lalla Singh died on the spot after being burnt alive. His cousin, teacher Nagendra Singh, succumbed to burn injuries during treatment in Bilaspur, while another injured person died in Ambikapur.
Following the incident, police registered a case and named nine persons in the FIR. Four other accused, Vishal Tripathi, Akshay Tripathi, Mahendra Tripathi and Satyakumar Tripathi, had already been arrested and sent to judicial custody after being questioned and taken to the crime scene.
Police said the violence was allegedly triggered by a long-running dispute over illegal sand mining and extortion in the Chirmiri area.
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh said the detailed probe had been launched by the Koriya Police, and further action will be taken once it's complete.
“Our teams are continuing to search for absconding accused Gaurav Tripathi as security remains heightened in Naugain village. We are aware that there is public outrage as they call for strict action,” he said.
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