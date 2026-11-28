Four States Join Hands To Strengthen Wildlife Conservation Across Their Borders
As part of the initiative, forest personnel from all four states will undergo joint training in Uttarakhand.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Dehradun: Four states--Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana--will work together to strengthen wildlife conservation, monitoring and protection across their borders. The four states will develop a common protocol to track wildlife movement, ensure safe passage for animals and improve coordination in responding to human-wildlife conflict.
As part of the initiative, forest personnel from all four states will undergo joint training in Uttarakhand. The programme will focus on identifying wildlife corridors, monitoring animal movement across state boundaries and adopting coordinated measures to protect wildlife.
Wildlife movement is not restricted by administrative boundaries. Recognising this, the four states have decided to establish a coordinated mechanism for tracking and protecting animals that move between their respective forest areas. One of the key aspects of the initiative will be identifying routes and corridors used by elephants, tigers, leopards and other wildlife to travel from one state to another.
Until now, wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts have largely been managed at the state level. However, the movement of animals across state borders has made coordination between forest departments increasingly important.
Several new corridors have been developed in recent years to facilitate the safe movement of wildlife. Special corridors have also been constructed along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to reduce conflicts between road traffic and the natural movement of animals.
These corridors provide safer passage for wildlife travelling between forest areas. Apart from large animals such as elephants, tigers and leopards, deer, sambar and other herbivorous species also use these natural routes.
The movement of tigers across state boundaries will receive attention under the initiative. Tigers cover large territories and frequently move beyond administrative boundaries. It is therefore important for the forest departments concerned to have information about a tiger's location, movement routes and entry into a new territory.
Forest personnel will be trained in modern wildlife monitoring techniques, including the installation of camera traps, identification of animal pugmarks and other signs of presence, tracking movement routes and protecting sensitive areas.
The training will also focus on establishing a system for sharing information about wildlife activity. This will help forest departments coordinate promptly whenever an animal enters another state.
The initiative is relevant because the natural habitats of wildlife in the Shivalik region, extending across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, are interconnected. Understanding animal movement between forest areas such as Corbett, Rajaji, Pilibhit and Dudhwa is essential for effective conservation.
Forest officials from the four states will jointly identify sensitive areas and work towards standardising the use of camera traps and other monitoring technologies.
Officials at the Chief Wildlife Warden level from all four states had earlier held discussions on the initiative in Ramnagar. The next step is to translate those discussions into action by organising training programmes for Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), other forest officials and field staff.
The objective is not limited to identifying and monitoring wildlife. The states also want to establish a common working mechanism through which forest officials in one state can receive timely information when an animal crosses into another state's territory.
For instance, if a tiger moves from the forests of Uttarakhand into Uttar Pradesh, both states' forest departments will have access to information about its movements, possible location and travel routes. Similarly, if an elephant or leopard moves towards another state, officials in the concerned forest divisions can remain alert in advance.
Uttarakhand is expected to play an important role in the programme. The state has considerable experience in wildlife monitoring, camera trapping, tiger tracking and conservation protocols.
It is home to important tiger reserves such as Corbett and Rajaji. The presence of elephants, leopards, bears and several other wildlife species has also given the state's forest department experience in handling different conservation challenges.
According to the 2022 National Tiger Assessment, Uttarakhand recorded 560 tigers, while Uttar Pradesh had an estimated population of 205. In 2018, the corresponding figures were 442 in Uttarakhand and 173 in Uttar Pradesh, indicating an increase in tiger numbers in both states.
For the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a study conducted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Wildlife Institute of India recorded about 40,444 images of 18 different wildlife species using the underpasses constructed along the 18-km Ganeshpur-Asharodi stretch.
The corridor includes a 12-km elevated wildlife corridor, eight animal passes and two elephant underpasses, each measuring 200 metres.
Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Coco Rose said, "The way wildlife movement from one state to another has increased, which shows the importance of such efforts. This will help establish better coordination between states.”
Rajeev Talwar, Honorary Warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said, "Forest department personnel in other states should receive more specialised training in this area, and efforts to improve coordination between states need to be strengthened.”
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