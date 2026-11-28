ETV Bharat / state

Four States Join Hands To Strengthen Wildlife Conservation Across Their Borders

Dehradun: Four states--Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana--will work together to strengthen wildlife conservation, monitoring and protection across their borders. The four states will develop a common protocol to track wildlife movement, ensure safe passage for animals and improve coordination in responding to human-wildlife conflict.

As part of the initiative, forest personnel from all four states will undergo joint training in Uttarakhand. The programme will focus on identifying wildlife corridors, monitoring animal movement across state boundaries and adopting coordinated measures to protect wildlife.

Wildlife movement is not restricted by administrative boundaries. Recognising this, the four states have decided to establish a coordinated mechanism for tracking and protecting animals that move between their respective forest areas. One of the key aspects of the initiative will be identifying routes and corridors used by elephants, tigers, leopards and other wildlife to travel from one state to another.

Until now, wildlife monitoring and conservation efforts have largely been managed at the state level. However, the movement of animals across state borders has made coordination between forest departments increasingly important.

Several new corridors have been developed in recent years to facilitate the safe movement of wildlife. Special corridors have also been constructed along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to reduce conflicts between road traffic and the natural movement of animals.

These corridors provide safer passage for wildlife travelling between forest areas. Apart from large animals such as elephants, tigers and leopards, deer, sambar and other herbivorous species also use these natural routes.

The movement of tigers across state boundaries will receive attention under the initiative. Tigers cover large territories and frequently move beyond administrative boundaries. It is therefore important for the forest departments concerned to have information about a tiger's location, movement routes and entry into a new territory.

Forest personnel will be trained in modern wildlife monitoring techniques, including the installation of camera traps, identification of animal pugmarks and other signs of presence, tracking movement routes and protecting sensitive areas.

The training will also focus on establishing a system for sharing information about wildlife activity. This will help forest departments coordinate promptly whenever an animal enters another state.

The initiative is relevant because the natural habitats of wildlife in the Shivalik region, extending across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, are interconnected. Understanding animal movement between forest areas such as Corbett, Rajaji, Pilibhit and Dudhwa is essential for effective conservation.

Forest officials from the four states will jointly identify sensitive areas and work towards standardising the use of camera traps and other monitoring technologies.