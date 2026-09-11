ETV Bharat / state

Four Skeletons Found In WB Forest: Mystery Deepens Over Complicated Love Tangle, Suspicious Disappearances

Durgapur: Four human skeletons were recovered from the forests of West Bardhaman in West Bengal on Wednesday, triggering panic. Investigating officers have turned their attention to a missing persons case from two months ago in connection with this discovery.

Police are considering the possibility that these skeletons belong to the four members of the same family who went missing during that time. DNA testing is now the only way to confirm this, and investigators are taking steps in that direction, police said.

The four skeletons were found at the Malandighi forest in Kanksa. They were spotted by locals, who had gone into the forest to gather twigs and leaves. They subsequently alerted the police.

Personnel visited the scene, followed by forensic officials who recovered the skeletons. According to police sources, the remains include those of a child, while the other three belong to two women and one man—all adults.

This discovery has drawn the investigators' attention to the case of the four missing family members. Consequently, the police are examining whether there is any link between the recovered skeletons and the missing persons case.

Police sources revealed that four members of the same family went missing two months ago. They were residents of Paduma village under the Debsala Gram Panchayat, within the jurisdiction of Budbud Police Station in West Bardhaman.

Among the missing individuals were Sunil Hembram and Mamoni Hembram, while the other two were both named Lakshmi Hembram. Sunil (40) was married to Mamoni (32). Lakshmi Hembram (53) was Sunil's mother-in-law, and the fourth person was Sunil and Mamoni's daughter—Lakshmi Hembram—who was approximately three years old.

Police suspect that the skeletons may belong to these four members of the Hembram family. Investigators intend to conduct DNA tests to confirm this. Raspreet Singh, DCP (East) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, told ETV Bharat, "We initially suspect that these might be the remains of the four missing individuals; however, nothing can be confirmed without DNA testing. For now, we are awaiting the results of the DNA analysis."

DNA testing typically requires samples from other family members. However, when police visited Sunil Hembram's home on Thursday, no one was there. As a result, police failed to gather detailed information regarding the disappearance.