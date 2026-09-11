Four Skeletons Found In WB Forest: Mystery Deepens Over Complicated Love Tangle, Suspicious Disappearances
According to police sources, the skeletal remains include those of a child, while the other three belong to two women and one man—all adults.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:13 AM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2026 at 12:19 AM IST
Durgapur: Four human skeletons were recovered from the forests of West Bardhaman in West Bengal on Wednesday, triggering panic. Investigating officers have turned their attention to a missing persons case from two months ago in connection with this discovery.
Police are considering the possibility that these skeletons belong to the four members of the same family who went missing during that time. DNA testing is now the only way to confirm this, and investigators are taking steps in that direction, police said.
The four skeletons were found at the Malandighi forest in Kanksa. They were spotted by locals, who had gone into the forest to gather twigs and leaves. They subsequently alerted the police.
Personnel visited the scene, followed by forensic officials who recovered the skeletons. According to police sources, the remains include those of a child, while the other three belong to two women and one man—all adults.
This discovery has drawn the investigators' attention to the case of the four missing family members. Consequently, the police are examining whether there is any link between the recovered skeletons and the missing persons case.
Police sources revealed that four members of the same family went missing two months ago. They were residents of Paduma village under the Debsala Gram Panchayat, within the jurisdiction of Budbud Police Station in West Bardhaman.
Among the missing individuals were Sunil Hembram and Mamoni Hembram, while the other two were both named Lakshmi Hembram. Sunil (40) was married to Mamoni (32). Lakshmi Hembram (53) was Sunil's mother-in-law, and the fourth person was Sunil and Mamoni's daughter—Lakshmi Hembram—who was approximately three years old.
Police suspect that the skeletons may belong to these four members of the Hembram family. Investigators intend to conduct DNA tests to confirm this. Raspreet Singh, DCP (East) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, told ETV Bharat, "We initially suspect that these might be the remains of the four missing individuals; however, nothing can be confirmed without DNA testing. For now, we are awaiting the results of the DNA analysis."
DNA testing typically requires samples from other family members. However, when police visited Sunil Hembram's home on Thursday, no one was there. As a result, police failed to gather detailed information regarding the disappearance.
Local sources have revealed that Sunil Hembram had a friend named Mongla Hembram. Sunil's current wife, Mamoni, was previously married to Mongla before Sunil married her. Conversely, Mongla married Sunil's ex-wife. Police are investigating whether this past history plays any role in the mystery behind the disappearance of Sunil and Mamoni.
The police are seeking answers to several questions: Why did the relationship between Mamoni and Mongla end? Why did Sunil separate from his previous wife? Why did the two men end up marrying each other's former wives? Did this situation cause a rift in the friendship between Sunil and Mongla? Is Mongla in any way connected to the disappearance of the Hembram family?
Attempts to find answers to these questions have been hindred by the fact that Mongla is also nowhere to be found. He has been away from home for some time, and his family members are also missing.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the recovered skeletons is addressing further questions. Investigators want to know how the individuals died and why their remains were left deep within the forest. Was this a premeditated crime, or is there another mystery involved? A forensic team has already collected samples from the scene, and a specific area of the forest has been cordoned off.
However, the incident has not only deepened the mystery but also heightened panic among residents. This is because bodies and human skeletons have repeatedly been discovered in this forest in Kanksa.
Such recurring incidents have sparked concerns regarding safety in the villages surrounding the forest. There is growing fear among the general public regarding movement along forest roads and in remote areas, especially after dusk.
With bodies being recovered repeatedly, questions are being raised about the level of surveillance: if bodies and human skeletons are frequently found in the same locality, how effective is the regular police monitoring within the forest? Concerns are also arising that criminals might be exploiting the vastness of the forest, its inaccessible terrain, and its isolation to commit crimes.
Locals allege that the presence of outsiders in the area has increased compared to the past. Although no specific complaints or evidence of actual crimes involving these individuals have surfaced yet, some residents remain concerned about the movement of strangers. They argue that the police should not merely react after an incident occurs; instead, they must increase regular patrols and surveillance within the forest to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.
Abhijit Bhandari, a local youth, said, "Crime within the forest is on the rise. We want police surveillance to be stepped up because the same kind of incidents keep happening. We live in a village situated within the forest, so these events are instilling fear among us. We urge the administration to increase regular police patrols and monitoring inside the forest."
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