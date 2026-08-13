ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Four Sentenced To Death 12 Years After Shamli Murder

Shamli: A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Thursday sentenced four men to death for the 2014 murder of Pawan Kumar, bringing a 12-year-old murder case to a major conclusion. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.70 lakh on the four convicts.

The incident took place on July 14, 2014, in Bhabhisa village of Shamli district. According to the prosecution, a group of armed men entered the house of Pawan Kumar's family and opened fire.

The alleged attackers had reportedly targeted Pawan's brother, Ashok. Ashok managed to escape by locking himself inside a room. The attackers then allegedly fired at Pawan Kumar, killing him on the spot. Ashok was also injured in the incident.

The prosecution said the murder stemmed from an old dispute between Pawan's family and the mother of one of the accused, Vipul alias Khooni.