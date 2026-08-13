Uttar Pradesh: Four Sentenced To Death 12 Years After Shamli Murder
The alleged attackers had reportedly targeted Pawan's brother, Ashok. Ashok managed to escape by locking himself inside a room.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Shamli: A fast-track court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Thursday sentenced four men to death for the 2014 murder of Pawan Kumar, bringing a 12-year-old murder case to a major conclusion. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.70 lakh on the four convicts.
The incident took place on July 14, 2014, in Bhabhisa village of Shamli district. According to the prosecution, a group of armed men entered the house of Pawan Kumar's family and opened fire.
The alleged attackers had reportedly targeted Pawan's brother, Ashok. Ashok managed to escape by locking himself inside a room. The attackers then allegedly fired at Pawan Kumar, killing him on the spot. Ashok was also injured in the incident.
The prosecution said the murder stemmed from an old dispute between Pawan's family and the mother of one of the accused, Vipul alias Khooni.
During the trial, the prosecution presented nine witnesses, including Ashok, the complainant in the case, and Sonbiri, Pawan Kumar's wife. Their testimonies, along with other evidence presented before the court, formed part of the proceedings.
The case initially involved six accused, Vipul alias Khooni, Ramveer, Rajeev alias Chhotu, Amit, Rahul alias Ghosi and Harendra. The alleged main accused, Vipul alias Khooni, was killed earlier in a police encounter, while the case file concerning accused Amit was separated.
On Thursday, the Shamli Fast Track Court termed the crime among the “rarest of the rare” category and awarded the death penalty to Ramveer, Rajeev alias Chhotu, Rahul alias Ghosi and Harendra.
Government counsel Kuldeep Singh confirmed the verdict and said the court considered the circumstances of the crime to be extremely serious before awarding the death sentence. The verdict comes 12 years after the fatal shooting that claimed Pawan Kumar's life.
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