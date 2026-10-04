ETV Bharat / state

Four School Students Drown In Lake In Chennai's Chromepet

The deceased, residents of Lakshmipuram, Chromepet near Tambaram, went missing and were later found dead in the lake. They were identified as Yuvenesh (10), son of Dayalan from Krishna Street, Lakshmipuram, Chromepet, studying in Class VI; Devadharshan (12), son of Kripakaran from the same area, studying in Class VII; Pooja (13), daughter of Mari from Ranganathasamy 2nd Street, Lakshmipuram; and Kushi (13), daughter of Lalchand from Ranganathasamy 1st Street. Both girls were studying in Class VIII.

Sources said the deceased were playing in the locality on Saturday but did not return home. Their parents and relatives searched for them at various places. In the meantime, separate missing person complaints were filed at the Chromepet police station based on which police personnel started a search operation.