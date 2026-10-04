Four School Students Drown In Lake In Chennai's Chromepet
The deceased, aged between 10 and 13, were playing and went missing on Saturday. Their bodies were found in Thiruneermalai lake on Sunday.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Chennai: Four school students from the same locality drowned in Thiruneermalai lake in Chromepet locality of Chennai.
The deceased, residents of Lakshmipuram, Chromepet near Tambaram, went missing and were later found dead in the lake. They were identified as Yuvenesh (10), son of Dayalan from Krishna Street, Lakshmipuram, Chromepet, studying in Class VI; Devadharshan (12), son of Kripakaran from the same area, studying in Class VII; Pooja (13), daughter of Mari from Ranganathasamy 2nd Street, Lakshmipuram; and Kushi (13), daughter of Lalchand from Ranganathasamy 1st Street. Both girls were studying in Class VIII.
Sources said the deceased were playing in the locality on Saturday but did not return home. Their parents and relatives searched for them at various places. In the meantime, separate missing person complaints were filed at the Chromepet police station based on which police personnel started a search operation.
On Sunday morning, a few locals saw the four bodies in the lake and alerted the police. The Fire and Rescue Services were then alerted and the bodies of rge four students were recovered from the lake and sent to the Tambaram Government Hospital for postmortem.
As per preliminary investigation, police suspect that the four children, may have ventured to the lake to bathe and may have gotten stuck in the mud and drowned. Chromepet Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are continuing their investigation into how the four students went to the lake and what caused them to drown.
Also Read