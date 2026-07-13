Four RPF Personnel Suspended For Assaulting Deputy Station Superintendent Of Agra Cantt
The accused detained the attendant of a woman passenger on the Hirakund Express on suspicion of pulling the emergency chain, and the concerned official intervened.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Agra: Four personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including two assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended for allegedly assaulting a deputy station superintendent during an altercation at Agra Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh, a railway official said Monday.
A three-member inquiry committee has also been constituted to probe the incident, a purported video of which has gone viral on social media. The railway employees' organisation has protested over the alleged assault.
Railway officials said the incident took place around 11 am on Sunday after the Hirakund Express halted a short distance away from Agra Cantt station. Ranjita Rao, a passenger from Ludhiana, stepped onto the platform to buy petha (a local sweet).
The train began to move while she was still waiting for change. Seeing her desperately running, Deputy Station Superintendent Narendra Singh Chahar alerted the guard about her safety. Consequently, the train stopped, and Ranjita Rao safely boarded it.
Subsequently, RPF personnel detained Ashish Kumar, who was accompanying Rao, on suspicion of pulling the emergency chain and allegedly collected a fine of Rs 1,000 without issuing any receipt for it.
At the time, Chahar reportedly told RPF personnel that the person had not pulled the chain and the train was stopped on his instructions. Hence, she should be released. This led to a disagreement between Chahar and the personnel, followed by a heated argument, amidst which Chahar was manhandled, officials said.
Chahar claimed the RPF personnel knocked him to the ground and dragged him to the RPF post, which caused a commotion and chaos on the platform, drawing a sizeable crowd.
Rao submitted a formal complaint and recorded her statement at the GRP station. Subsequently, the GRP SHO started examining CCTV footage. Based on the written complaint filed by Chahar, a case has been registered at the GRP station against RPF ASIs Meghraj Meena and Balkishan and constables Jitendra and Badan Singh.
Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Agra Railway Division, said a departmental action has been taken based on a preliminary investigation.
"ASIs Meghraj Meena and Balkishan, along with constables Jitendra and Badan Singh, have been suspended with immediate effect. A three-member committee comprising ASC (Agra Cantt), ADEE, and AOM has been constituted to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter. Further action will be taken on its findings," he added.
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