ETV Bharat / state

Four RPF Personnel Suspended For Assaulting Deputy Station Superintendent Of Agra Cantt

Agra: Four personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including two assistant sub-inspectors, were suspended for allegedly assaulting a deputy station superintendent during an altercation at Agra Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh, a railway official said Monday.

A three-member inquiry committee has also been constituted to probe the incident, a purported video of which has gone viral on social media. The railway employees' organisation has protested over the alleged assault.

Railway officials said the incident took place around 11 am on Sunday after the Hirakund Express halted a short distance away from Agra Cantt station. Ranjita Rao, a passenger from Ludhiana, stepped onto the platform to buy petha (a local sweet).

The train began to move while she was still waiting for change. Seeing her desperately running, Deputy Station Superintendent Narendra Singh Chahar alerted the guard about her safety. Consequently, the train stopped, and Ranjita Rao safely boarded it.

Subsequently, RPF personnel detained Ashish Kumar, who was accompanying Rao, on suspicion of pulling the emergency chain and allegedly collected a fine of Rs 1,000 without issuing any receipt for it.