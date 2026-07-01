ETV Bharat / state

Four Rajasthan Pilgrims Die In Bathinda Road Accident While Heading For Amarnath Yatra

Bathinda: Four people were killed and eight others were seriously injured after a Tempo Traveller carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims rammed into a stationary trailer on the Bikaner National Highway in Punjab's Bathinda district on Wednesday morning.

The injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bathinda. The collision was so severe that the Tempo Traveller sustained extensive damage, indicating the impact's force. The passengers were travelling from Rajasthan to undertake the Amarnath Yatra.

The accident occurred before dawn near Jodhpur Romana village on the Bathinda-Bikaner National Highway when the Tempo Traveller crashed into the rear of a stationary trailer.

The impact was so devastating that the Tempo Traveller was completely mangled. As soon as information about the accident was received, members of social service organisations rushed to the spot.

Four people died in the accident, while eight others sustained injuries. Volunteers of the social service organisation shifted the injured to AIIMS Bathinda for treatment. According to the volunteers, 12 people were travelling in the vehicle.