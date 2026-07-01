Four Rajasthan Pilgrims Die In Bathinda Road Accident While Heading For Amarnath Yatra
A Tempo Traveller carrying 12 Rajasthan pilgrims crashed into a parked trailer in Punjab, killing four family members and injuring eight others.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Bathinda: Four people were killed and eight others were seriously injured after a Tempo Traveller carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims rammed into a stationary trailer on the Bikaner National Highway in Punjab's Bathinda district on Wednesday morning.
The injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bathinda. The collision was so severe that the Tempo Traveller sustained extensive damage, indicating the impact's force. The passengers were travelling from Rajasthan to undertake the Amarnath Yatra.
The accident occurred before dawn near Jodhpur Romana village on the Bathinda-Bikaner National Highway when the Tempo Traveller crashed into the rear of a stationary trailer.
The impact was so devastating that the Tempo Traveller was completely mangled. As soon as information about the accident was received, members of social service organisations rushed to the spot.
Four people died in the accident, while eight others sustained injuries. Volunteers of the social service organisation shifted the injured to AIIMS Bathinda for treatment. According to the volunteers, 12 people were travelling in the vehicle.
"We Were To Halt At Amritsar Before Leaving For Jammu"
Nikhil, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, who was seriously injured in the accident, said, "We were travelling for the Amarnath Yatra. We were supposed to halt at Sri Amritsar Sahib tonight. On Thursday, we were to leave for Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath pilgrimage."
He added, "While we were travelling on the National Highway, the Tempo Traveller crashed into the rear of a trailer. There were 12 people travelling in the vehicle, all of whom are relatives. Four of them have died, including my parents, my maternal aunt and another relative."
Social service organisation volunteers Sikander and Sandeep Kumar said, "We received information about a major accident on the Bathinda National Highway. As soon as we got the information, we immediately rushed to the spot with an ambulance."
They added, "Four people have died in the accident, while eight others are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bathinda. We have informed the police about the incident."
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