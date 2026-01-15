ETV Bharat / state

Four People Swept Away In UP's Sitapur After Wooden Bridge Collapses; All Rescued

Police personnel at the spot. ( ETV Bharat )

Sitapur: Four people were swept away in the Sarayan River while returning from a Makar Sankranti fair after a wooden bridge near Harriya Dham under Mirchaudi Gram Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district collapsed on Wednesday, police said, adding that all have been rescued with the help of villagers. Machhrehta police station house office SHO Prabhat Gupta said a makeshift wooden bridge over the Sarayan River near Harraiya Dham, a hamlet under Mirchaudi Gram Panchayat, connects several villages, including Baruha Nevada, Gangapur, Aladadpur, Benora, Dharaicha, Samdepara, Bhogautipur, and Bara Bhari. "It is the main route to reach the Khairabad police station area and the national highway," he added.