Four People Swept Away In UP's Sitapur After Wooden Bridge Collapses; All Rescued
Machhrehta SHO Prabhat Gupta said the incident happened when some villagers were returning from a Makar Sankranti fair near Harriya Dham under Mirchaudi Gram Panchayat.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Sitapur: Four people were swept away in the Sarayan River while returning from a Makar Sankranti fair after a wooden bridge near Harriya Dham under Mirchaudi Gram Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district collapsed on Wednesday, police said, adding that all have been rescued with the help of villagers.
Machhrehta police station house office SHO Prabhat Gupta said a makeshift wooden bridge over the Sarayan River near Harraiya Dham, a hamlet under Mirchaudi Gram Panchayat, connects several villages, including Baruha Nevada, Gangapur, Aladadpur, Benora, Dharaicha, Samdepara, Bhogautipur, and Bara Bhari. "It is the main route to reach the Khairabad police station area and the national highway," he added.
Gupta said a fair on the occasion of Makar Sankranti is currently being held at Harraiya Dham. "On Wednesday evening, when some villagers were returning from the fair through this bridge, a section of it collapsed suddenly, in which several people fell and were swept away by the Sarayan River. There was panic among them. Some tried to rescue those who had fallen. A police team, including the Surajpur outpost in-charge, reached the spot and aided in the rescue operation," he added.
Kewat Naresh and Sobran, who were present at the ghat, said four people had fallen into the Sarayan River due to the bridge collapse and were safely rescued with the help of villagers.
