Man Murdered In Planned Attack In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; Wife And Lover Among Four Arrested
Investigations revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched by the victim’s wife, who, along with her lover and his associates, brutally killed Ashish
Published : February 3, 2026 at 11:24 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Police have arrested a woman and her lover, along with two others, for the premeditated murder of her husband, Ashish, at Chak 01 KLM in Rajasthan. The case, initially reported as a road accident, was happened to be a planned killing. Investigations revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched by the victim’s wife, who, along with her lover and his associates, brutally killed Ashish. Police have arrested four accused, including the wife.
Superintendent of Police, Sri Ganganagar, Dr Amrita Duhan said the case was initially registered as a road accident based on a complaint filed on January 31, 2026, by Bazirchand, uncle of the deceased, who reported that Ashish had died after being hit by an unknown vehicle. However, the post-mortem report and examination of the crime scene raised serious doubts, as the nature of injuries did not match those of a road accident.
Following this, police conducted an intensive investigation with the help of an FSL team and technical analysis. The probe revealed that Ashish had married Anju alias Anjali about three months ago. Unhappy with the marriage, Anjali allegedly conspired with her lover Sanjay alias Sanju to kill her husband.
According to police, on the night of the incident, Anjali took Ashish to a deserted road on the pretext of going for a drive. There, she allegedly signalled the accused, who were already waiting at the scene. The attackers assaulted Ashish with sticks, leaving him unconscious, and then strangled him with a muffler and killed him.
To portray the murder as a road accident and robbery, Anjali allegedly handed over Ashish’s mobile phone and her earrings to the accused, who then fled the spot. Police have arrested Sanjay alias Sanju, Rohit alias Rocky, Badal alias Siddharth, and Anju alias Anjali in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.
Read More: