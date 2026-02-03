ETV Bharat / state

Man Murdered In Planned Attack In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; Wife And Lover Among Four Arrested

Sri Ganganagar: Police have arrested a woman and her lover, along with two others, for the premeditated murder of her husband, Ashish, at Chak 01 KLM in Rajasthan. The case, initially reported as a road accident, was happened to be a planned killing. Investigations revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched by the victim’s wife, who, along with her lover and his associates, brutally killed Ashish. Police have arrested four accused, including the wife.

Superintendent of Police, Sri Ganganagar, Dr Amrita Duhan said the case was initially registered as a road accident based on a complaint filed on January 31, 2026, by Bazirchand, uncle of the deceased, who reported that Ashish had died after being hit by an unknown vehicle. However, the post-mortem report and examination of the crime scene raised serious doubts, as the nature of injuries did not match those of a road accident.

Following this, police conducted an intensive investigation with the help of an FSL team and technical analysis. The probe revealed that Ashish had married Anju alias Anjali about three months ago. Unhappy with the marriage, Anjali allegedly conspired with her lover Sanjay alias Sanju to kill her husband.