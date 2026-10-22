ETV Bharat / state

Two Sri Lankan Nationals Among Four Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border In UP's Bahraich District

Bahraich: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Murtiha police have arrested four persons, including two Sri Lankan nationals, following their suspicious movements at the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

In addition to the two Sri Lankans, the group included two residents of Tamil Nadu. The presence of foreign nationals on the border area has put security and intelligence agencies on high alert.

The four persons arrived at the Mihipurwa bus stand in the district in a private bus, reaching the border village of Nidhipurwa—which falls under the jurisdiction of the Murtiha Kotwali police station. From there, they hired an e-rickshaw driven by Santosh Kumar (27), a resident of Jayrampurwa, and asked to be taken to the Shiv Nandi Temple in the border village of Chitalhawa. When the driver brought them to Nidhipurwa and requested the fare, they objected.

A dispute arose between the two parties, exacerbated by the lack of a common language, as the foreign nationals did not know Hindi.

At this juncture, an SSB patrol team from the Taranagar Border Outpost, along with police from the Murtiha station, arrived at the spot. Upon seeing the security personnel, the suspects attempted to flee and assaulted the driver, Santosh Kumar. The joint team surrounded the group, nabbed all four, and brought them to the Murtiha Kotwali police station.