Four Factory Workers Suffocate To Death In Sleep In UP's Kanpur

The workers had lit a fire and locked the room before going to sleep due to which they were asphyxiated.

Four workers of an oil seed mill were reportedly asphyxiated to death while sleeping in a room at Panki in Kanpur.
Police officers on the factory premises (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 20, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST

Kanpur: Four workers of an oil seed mill were reportedly asphyxiated to death while sleeping in a room at Panki in Kanpur.

Police said the bodies of the four deceased, identified as Amit Verma (32), a resident of Ayodhya, Sanju Singh (22), of Deoria, Daur Ansari (28), and Rahul Singh (23) were found in the room by other workers on Thursday morning.

Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar stated investigation so far has revealed that the four workers had gone to sleep in the room with a fire lit on Wednesday night and they likely died of suffocation.

Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal stated the four workers had burned coal inside their room after dinner and locked the door. The room lacked ventilation and the burning of the coal produced carbon monoxide, which the four young men slowly inhaled, leading to their deaths, he said.

Police said the factory owner has been requested to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased. Lal said a police team collected evidence from the spot with the help of forensic specialists and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

"The police have informed the families of the deceased. Further legal action is being taken," he said.

Fire Department's Advisory

Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma stated that oxygen reaching the lungs is essential for human survival. "When coal burns, carbon monoxide is released, which reaches the lungs directly. If the lungs become choked and there is a lack of oxygen, the person dies," he said.

Sharma said the Fire department will conduct awareness programmes in all industrial areas of Kanpur.

