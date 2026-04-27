ETV Bharat / state

Four Of A Family Die After Consuming Biryani, Watermelon In Mumbai

Mumbai: A family of four died of suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani and watermelon in South Mumbai on Monday.

The police have registered a case for 'unnatural death'. The police said the victims are a married couple and their two minor daughters. They have been identified as Abdullah (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16).

All the family members fell ill shortly after attending a family gathering hosted at their residence. On Saturday, the family had shared a meal, biryani in particular, around 10.30 PM, with five other guests.

After the guests left, the family members consumed watermelon around midnight. "Around 1.30 AM they went to sleep. Around 5.30 AM, all the four began vomiting and suffered loose motion and dizziness," said an official.