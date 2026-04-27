Four Of A Family Die After Consuming Biryani, Watermelon In Mumbai
Food poisoning suspected, Mumbai Police have registered a case for 'unnatural death'.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Mumbai: A family of four died of suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani and watermelon in South Mumbai on Monday.
The police have registered a case for 'unnatural death'. The police said the victims are a married couple and their two minor daughters. They have been identified as Abdullah (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16).
All the family members fell ill shortly after attending a family gathering hosted at their residence. On Saturday, the family had shared a meal, biryani in particular, around 10.30 PM, with five other guests.
After the guests left, the family members consumed watermelon around midnight. "Around 1.30 AM they went to sleep. Around 5.30 AM, all the four began vomiting and suffered loose motion and dizziness," said an official.
They were initially attended to by their family doctor who then advised them to go to the hospital. "They went to state-run JJ Hospital, but their elder daughter died at 10.15 AM on Sunday morning while the husband died at 10.30 PM," the police said.
The wife and younger daughter also died later. "All the four passed away while undergoing treatment. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on all the bodies and the exact cause of death will be determined only after histopathology reports are received," added the official.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pravin Mundhe confirmed that a case for 'unnatural death' has been registered at J J Marg Police Station.
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