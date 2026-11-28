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Four Of Family Killed As SUV Falls Into Gorge In JK's Baramulla

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Four members of a family died when their SUV plunged into a gorge in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The accident occurred late on Friday night at Gohalan in the Uri area when the family was returning from a wedding in a nearby village, the officials said.

All five occupants of the SUV, including the driver, were injured and rushed to the hospital.