Four Of Family Killed As SUV Falls Into Gorge In JK's Baramulla
The accident occurred on Friday night at Gohalan in Uri area when family was returning from a wedding in a nearby village, the officials said.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Srinagar: Four members of a family died when their SUV plunged into a gorge in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The accident occurred late on Friday night at Gohalan in the Uri area when the family was returning from a wedding in a nearby village, the officials said.
All five occupants of the SUV, including the driver, were injured and rushed to the hospital.
While Syed Shafeeq Shah (26), his wife Rashida Bano (25), his sister Dilnaz Fatima (17) and cousin Shahida Fatima (27) succumbed to injuries, an 11-year-old girl was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Baramulla for treatment, the officials said.