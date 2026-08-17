ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family, Including Three Children, Drown In Lake Near Dargah In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: At least four people, including three children, of a family drowned in a lake in Gujarat’s Rajkot, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place near Vidivala Pir Dargah in Hatmatiya village, they said.

The family from Bedi village had visited the dargah to celebrate the birthday of a 10-year-old boy. After completing the religious rituals, the family went near the lake at around 2 PM.

A young child entered the water to play but soon began drowning after moving into a deeper area. Seeing the child in danger, a 17-year-old family member jumped into the lake to rescue him. Two other children also entered the water in an attempt to save the child. However, all four drowned in the lake.

People nearby noticed the incident and raised an alarm. Locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull all four out of the water after considerable effort. The victims were taken to two hospitals in Rajkot, where doctors declared all four dead.