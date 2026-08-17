Four Of Family, Including Three Children, Drown In Lake Near Dargah In Gujarat's Rajkot
A birthday celebration turned into tragedy in Rajkot after four members of a family drowned in a lake near Vidivala Pir Dargah.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Rajkot: At least four people, including three children, of a family drowned in a lake in Gujarat’s Rajkot, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place near Vidivala Pir Dargah in Hatmatiya village, they said.
The family from Bedi village had visited the dargah to celebrate the birthday of a 10-year-old boy. After completing the religious rituals, the family went near the lake at around 2 PM.
A young child entered the water to play but soon began drowning after moving into a deeper area. Seeing the child in danger, a 17-year-old family member jumped into the lake to rescue him. Two other children also entered the water in an attempt to save the child. However, all four drowned in the lake.
People nearby noticed the incident and raised an alarm. Locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull all four out of the water after considerable effort. The victims were taken to two hospitals in Rajkot, where doctors declared all four dead.
The tragedy left one family devastated as a father lost both his sons in the incident. A relative said one child was drowning when the 17-year-old family member went into the water to rescue him. Two more children followed, after which all four drowned.
Local residents expressed their grief, with both villages observing a voluntary market shutdown. Kuvadva police have registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation into the incident.
The tragedy occurred on what was supposed to be a child’s birthday celebration. According to the family, the birthday boy had asked his father that morning to finish work and join the family at the dargah.
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