ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Found Dead In Rajasthan's Phalodi; Murder-Suicide Case Suspected

Jaipur: A couple and their two children were found dead in their house in Dechu area of Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Tuesday, with initial probe suggesting that it was a case of murder-suicide, police said. Officials said that prima facie, the husband strangled his wife and two children and then died by suicide.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijraj Singh stated that the family, originally from Bitu village in Rohat, Pali, had been working as farmers on the farm for four years. Officers are currently at the scene gathering information.

Station House Officer, Dechu police station, Vikram Singh said Gena Ram, aged around 35, was found dead inside, while the bodies of his wife, Pushpa (32) and the children were on the cot lying outside the house. The police have taken possession of the bodies and begun an investigation.

"Reasons for the murder and suicide are not yet clear," he said, adding the matter was being investigated. According to SHO Vikram Singh, Pushpa was mentally unstable. Police said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the bodies and collected evidence.